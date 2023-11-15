GAF Energy Completes Construction of Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown, Texas

Company Has Hired More Than 75 People to Date: Georgetown Manufacturing Location Will Make GAF Energy the World's Largest Producer of Solar Roofing

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, has completed the construction of the company's manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas. Full operation is planned for the end of the year, when the facility will produce the Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) , a transformative solar product which integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look for the customer. The new manufacturing facility, the company's second, will increase its capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

GAF Energy completed construction of its 450,000 square foot solar shingle manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas .

"We're thrilled to be building the future of solar here in Georgetown," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "The community has welcomed us with open arms, confirming everything we thought when we made the decision to expand to Texas. We've begun hiring and already have dozens of people ready to make the best solar roofing on the market right here in Georgetown. We firmly believe that manufacturing in America speeds the innovation cycle and allows us to deliver the best product for our customers."

"We are pleased GAF Energy selected Georgetown as their destination for their facility," Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "Their innovative product is one that will change the market as we know it, and we are excited that it will be developed here in our backyard."

The company began hiring earlier this year and has brought on more than 75 people in manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and other associated roles. At full capacity, the company will employ more than 240 people based in Georgetown. The facility builds on GAF Energy's track record of delivering a best-in-class solar roof product that is assembled in America. GAF Energy's first manufacturing facility , in San Jose, California, was completed in 2021.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar/ .

People interested in learning more about available positions with GAF Energy in Georgetown and across the country can visit: www.gaf.energy/careers .

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

