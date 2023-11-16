Benchmark Labs: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Benchmark Labs, a pioneering force in Sensing & AgTech, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge and Foundry programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Benchmark Labs presented its dual-use innovation.

Benchmark Labs delivers field-specific environmental forecasts for specialty crop farm managers.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Benchmark Labs was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 3 teams in the Forge program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Benchmark Labs had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Benchmark Labs' journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

About FedTech:

FedTech excels at guiding governments and corporations in launching technologies and fostering mission-centric startups. Our expertise extends through startup studios, accelerators, and tailored innovation programs. We are a pivotal innovation ecosystem, empowering stakeholders to capitalize on emerging technologies and maintain industry leadership. FedTech is where technology evolves into its most impactful form.

Discover more at www.fedtech.io.

View original content:

SOURCE FedTech