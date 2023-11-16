Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Unveils Gravy Boat Coaster Train at 2024 IAAPA Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari unveiled the custom-designed gravy boat-shaped coach for Good Gravy! at the 2023 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando, Florida on November 14, 2023. North America's first Vekoma Family Boomerang roller coaster will open in May of the 2024 season.

The front and back coach of the Good Gravy! trains on display in the Vekoma Rides booth. The train was hand-sculpted by craftsmen at Vekoma Rides, and the design is hand-painted. (PRNewswire)

The IAAPA Expo is the largest trade show for the attractions industry. The event attracts professionals from theme parks, amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, and water parks worldwide. The expo provides a platform for industry professionals to connect, find vendors, and gain insights from attractions industry experts. The organization represents more than 6,000 facilities, suppliers, and individual members from more than 100 countries.

"The gravy boat-shaped train is a masterpiece," said Lauren Crosby, fourth-generation owner of Holiday World. "The handle and front were sculpted by hand—including the drip of gravy at the front—and the hand-painted designs on the side are inspired by vintage dinnerware designs, with a Thanksgiving twist."

Good Gravy! will open in the Thanksgiving section at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in May of 2024. Holiday World, located in Santa Claus, Ind., is known as America's first theme park, and began as Santa Claus Land in 1946 and expanded to include Halloween, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving sections after it was renamed Holiday World. The park is famous for its outstanding value, offering free unlimited soft drinks, sunscreen, and parking to all Guests, as well as free Pre-K Season Passes for children born in 2019 and 2020.

On Good Gravy!, Guests will embark on a thrilling adventure aboard a train shaped like a giant gravy boat. The train will be pulled backward uphill before soaring through the station on cranberry-colored track, reaching a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour. As the train races along, it will pass through a colossal cranberry jelly can and narrowly dodge towering kitchen utensils, including a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin. The journey continues with a daring ascent up a 72-foot-tall spike, followed by a thrilling backward repeat of the entire experience. With a total journey of more than 1,500 feet, this exhilarating coaster promises non-stop excitement for riders of all ages.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive feedback we received this year for Good Gravy!" said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, fourth-generation owner of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. "It was an instant hit with our Guests, who have been looking for a great ride the whole family can enjoy. At IAAPA Expo, we've met people from all over the world who are excited for Good Gravy! It's incredible to feel that support from our industry as well as our Guests."

With a 38-inch height requirement, Good Gravy! offers a family-friendly experience, allowing children as young as 3 years old to join in on the fun. In addition to the coaster, the expansion includes the Stuffing Springs area, featuring a children's play area, comfortable benches, and shaded spots for relaxation. Guests can also indulge in delicious treats from the Dippin' Dots stand, creatively crafted from a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.

"Good Gravy! is built for families," says President & CEO Matt Eckert. "We're a park known for high-quality, custom roller coasters that excel in their categories, and Vekoma has delivered yet another for us. Between the tight turns and quirky theme, this coaster is going to be an instant family favorite!"

Holiday World and Good Gravy! will open to Season Passholders May 4 & 5, 2024 and open to the public May 11, 2024.

For more information about Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and the upcoming Good Gravy! attraction, visit www.holidayworld.com.

