Kevin Johnson, 30-year Cybersecurity Veteran, Joins Procure IT as Senior IT Consultant and vCISO

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has engaged its first branded partner, Kevin Johnson of Bluestone Solutions, who joins the company as Managing Director and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO).

Procure IT logo (PRNewswire)

Procure IT Engages First Branded IT 'Procurement as a Service' Partner

Johnson brings 30 years of tech sector and cybersecurity experience to his role at Procure IT, where he serves as a cybersecurity consultant incorporating all aspects of technology relating to performance, uptime and risk mitigation.

"Kevin has served in various IT leadership roles, giving him the unique ability to compare solutions and strategies and understand the buyer's perspective," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Managing Partner. "Adding Kevin as a branded partner brings expertise to our organization, enables us to grow in the Raleigh, N.C. market where he is based, and furthers our ability to attract partners like Kevin who go beyond simply quoting and pricing. Kevin is a true partner to his customers and a valued partner to Procure IT."

As a Procure IT branded partner, Johnson leverages the company's expertise and tools, such as its project management, a team of sales development representatives (SDRs) driving lead-generation and its state-of-the-art CX Platform. Branded partners get access to qualified leads so they can focus less on filling the funnel and more on delivering value to IT buyers.

"After being a sole practitioner last year, I'm excited to join the team at Procure IT. The leadership team's track record is exceptional, and I look forward to celebrating customer successes with them," said Johnson. "Procure IT has created an environment to fully support the customer journey and lifecycle – it's the perfect home for partners to nurture and grow their businesses."

Before branching out on his own as Bluestone Solutions, Johnson most recently served as the CISO at Headway Workforce Solutions, where he worked with a team to migrate from legacy infrastructure to cloud solutions while segmenting multiple environments through DevOps and modern code repository. Previously, Johnson was CTO at Avaria, where he consulted with midsized business clients on data center operations and cybersecurity. Earlier in his career, Johnson worked in disaster recovery at Wachovia, followed by various roles at IBM, Allied Computer Corp. and Covad Communications.

Procure IT's multipronged growth strategy includes adding branded partners, acquiring complementary advisory firms and seeking private equity investment. Procure IT was formed by the merger of four technology services companies and has raised initial funding of $4.8 million to create an industry-first platform for IT procurement, spend, performance and risk management.

More Information

Partners interested in learning more about becoming a Procure IT branded partner can reach out to Procure IT at partnerships@procureit.com.

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit www.procureit.com. To speak to a Procure IT sourcing expert, visit www.procureit.com/contact or email contactus@procureit.com.

Suppliers interested in becoming part of the Procure IT platform can connect with the supplier management team by emailing suppliers@procureit.com.

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

