Spend $500 or Less at Sierra On Woah-Worthy Gifts For The Whole Family

Sierra, part of the T.J.Maxx Family, is set to save families 50%* versus department & specialty store prices on gifts this holiday season, no limited time sales or coupons required

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra, the go-to active and outdoor retailer, is easing the stress of finding that perfect holiday gift for the family with top name brands selling for up to 50% less* than department and specialty store prices. With the average household set to spend $1,000** on gifts this holiday season, Sierra offers teeny tiny prices on the best brands so families can spend up to half the national average without sacrificing on quality.

As the holiday season is a time of joy and togetherness, finding gifts for your loved ones shouldn't break the bank. Shopping at Sierra means there's no need to miss out on this year's top gifts or wait for that annual sale. With an eye for the latest active trends and hottest brands, shoppers will be not only amazed at what woah-worthy gifts they find, but what the price tag says as well. Shop in-store or online and check off gifts for a family of four (two adults, two kids) and their pet for $500 or less, saving up to 50%* versus department and specialty retailers.

This year Sierra shoppers can fill their carts with top gear and trending items from the family wish list for $500 or less! Pick up waterproof ski bib overalls (50% less than department or specialty retailers) so they can stay dry while hitting the slopes or a comfortable pair of waterproof boots (42% less than department or specialty retailers) for the parent who hits the trails no matter the weather. Support the kids and teens newest outdoor hobbies by kitting them out with new gear from Sierra's best brands. From this holiday's coolest mountain bike (20% less than department or specialty retailers) and anti-fog ski goggles (50% less than department or specialty retailers), to top rated helmets to keep everyone safe on their adventures. Don't forget the dog with a plush and cozy bed (33% less than department or specialty retailers)!

While Sierra is known for its selection of quality gear, shoppers can save on top gifts from footwear and apparel to toys, wellness essentials and more all at everyday low prices. Shoppers never need to worry, as merchandise in each of the 93 stores across the U.S. is always changing, providing a fresh selection of gifts all the way up to Christmas Eve!

"When it comes to finding special gifts for the family, it can often have a hefty price tag. With teeny tiny prices on high-quality items, we hope to put money back in families' pockets and help make a difference this holiday season - whether that's an extra gift under the tree or saving for an upcoming adventure," shared Elisa Pouliot, Associate Vice President, Brand Marketing at Sierra.

See how Sierra's gifts for the whole family stacks up against comparable pricing at full-price department or specialty retailers:

Example products for a family of four - 2x adults, 2x children, 1x pet

*Prices are representative. Actual prices as marked. Styles vary by store and online. Compare At prices are based on comparison to regular prices of comparable items at full-price department or specialty retailers.

**According to the latest data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans spend an average of $997.73 each Christmas

ABOUT SIERRA

Founded in 1986, Sierra helps customers get active with quality brands, vast selection, and teeny, tiny prices. Sierra is part of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Shop any of our 93 Sierra stores or visit Sierra.com to find apparel, footwear, and gear for your whole family at incredible prices. Give @SierraOfficial a follow on Instagram and Facebook, then tag us to share your travels, new hobbies, and great finds

