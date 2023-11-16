Strider Technologies and Scale AI Establish Strategic Partnership to Support Federal Government Agencies

Partnership will enable federal agencies to leverage Strider's unique data assets and Scale AI's Donovan platform to enrich government data holdings to drive critical economic and national security missions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider") and Scale A I ("Scale") have announced today a strategic partnership to deliver federal government agencies the data and AI technologies to identify, contextualize, and respond to important U.S. economic and national security issues.

The partnership will combine Strider's public data, a collection of over 10 billion documents from primary sources in multiple languages, with Donovan, Scale's AI-powered decision-making platform for helping public sector operators, analysts, and decision-makers understand, plan, and act in minutes instead of weeks. The goal will be to support mission objectives with additional data to better understand state-sponsored risk around the globe from strategic adversaries.

Specifically, Strider's publicly collected data will inform Donovan's large language model platform that helps users make sense of vast amounts of structured and unstructured data to make smarter decisions. As a result, government agencies will have access to billions of documents via a production-ready platform that delivers the intelligence needed to identify, evaluate, and respond to critical national security threats.

"Strider has meticulously gathered billions of documents about restricted entities and foreign government ties. This kind of information is critical for supply chain risk management and countering foreign influence efforts. Scale's Donovan platform is well-suited to read and summarize such significant volumes of information," said John Brennan, Scale's General Manager, Public Sector.

"Strider and Scale share a common goal to deliver critical insights to organizations, to drive better outcomes," said Eric Levesque, COO and Co-founder of Strider. "This partnership is a natural fit and we are excited to work with the talented team at Scale to deliver federal agencies the data and AI technology capabilities they need to secure this nation."

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K. To learn more visit https://www.striderintel.com/ .

About Scale AI

Scale unlocks AI for every industry. Our proprietary data engine powers the most advanced large language, generative, and computer vision models with high-quality data. Our experience partnering with leading AI companies allows us to provide the blueprint for any organization to apply AI. Scale is trusted by industry leaders including Meta, Microsoft, U.S. Army, DoD's Defense Innovation Unit, Open AI, Cohere, Anthropic, Stability AI, General Motors, Toyota Research Institute, Brex, Instacart and Flexport.

