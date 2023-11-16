Tiger Pistol Contributes Social Advertising Technology and Expertise to Greater Cleveland Food Bank for "Hunger-Free Holidays" TikTok Campaigns

Tiger Pistol launches TikTok social media advertising campaigns to help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank achieve its benevolent mission during the 2023 holiday season.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the most advanced local social media advertising platform, has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank , the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio to amplify the promotion of its "Hunger-Free Holidays" donation initiative through local advertising on TikTok.

"TikTok has become a beacon for next-generation marketing, and the digital platform has had tremendous success with cause-related marketing , providing an extremely powerful tool for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "Tiger Pistol recently expanded its advertiser ecosystem to include TikTok , and with our headquarters in Cleveland, our first order of business is to take our corporate volunteerism with the Food Bank to the next level. We are confident that these TikTok social ads will inspire Northeast Ohio local communities to address the fight against hunger through the holidays and beyond."

Within the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's service area, the stark reality is that one in seven individuals, and a striking one in four senior citizens, confront the harsh challenge of food insecurity, their next meal shrouded in uncertainty. Additionally, Cleveland maintains an unfortunate position, consistently ranking among the leading large U.S. cities plagued by the highest rates of child poverty.

"We're thrilled to partner with Tiger Pistol for TikTok advertising," said Kristin S. Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "We believe this campaign will expose and engage younger community members to the problem of hunger in Northeast Ohio and how they can help."

Learn more about the Greater Cleveland Food Bank "Hunger Free Holidays" initiative by visiting greaterclevelandfoodbank.org.

Learn more about how Tiger Pistol removes the complexity of local social media advertising to enable companies to easily find and engage with local customers. Visit tigerpistol.com .

About the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio having provided 49 million meals in FY2022 to nearly 350,000 hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. Our mission is working together to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. We do this through both food distribution and SNAP outreach efforts. The Food Bank continues to provide nutritious food to those in need while working to end hunger tomorrow through connecting clients to resources. For more information go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol simplifies local social media advertising for multi-location brands, franchises, resellers, and agencies. Our platform automates location-based social advertising at scale with a focus on flexibility, versatility, and marketing collaboration to facilitate consumer connections and drive sales. Campaigns published through Tiger Pistol's platform drive better results with greater spend efficiency and ad performance, proving the relevancy of local campaigns improves the return on investment. It is the ideal solution for advertisers seeking to launch effective location-based campaigns easily and efficiently. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

