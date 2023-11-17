Rapidus and Tenstorrent Partner to Accelerate Development of AI Edge Device Domain Based on 2nm Logic

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidus Corporation, a company involved in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sales of advanced logic semiconductors, today announced an agreement with Tenstorrent Inc., a next-generation computing company building computers for AI, to jointly develop semiconductor IP (design assets) in the field of AI edge devices based on 2nm logic semiconductors.

Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller shakes hands with Rapidus CEO Atsuyoshi Koike (PRNewswire)

In addition to its AI processors and servers, Tenstorrent built and owns the world's most performant RISC-V CPU IP and licenses that technology to its customers around the world. Through this technological partnership with Rapidus, Tenstorrent will accelerate the development of cutting-edge devices to meet the needs of the ever-evolving digital society.

"I am very pleased to be working with Tenstorrent," said Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO of Rapidus Inc. "We are both unique startup companies, and I am confident that this collaboration will lead to major innovations based on AI."

"Japan is very important both to Tenstorrent and to me personally," said David Bennett, Chief Customer Officer of Tenstorrent. "We have tremendous momentum with our customers in the Asia Pacific region right now, and I am proud that we can start talking about all the things we are doing in Japan. We are excited about the bold and aggressive moves that Japan is making to take advantage of its legacy of excellence in semiconductor technology and its incredible engineering talent base."

In September of this year, Rapidus began construction of IIM (Innovative Integration for Manufacturing) in Chitose City, Hokkaido. This will be Japan's first facility for the production of state-of-the-art logic semiconductors at 2-nanometers (nm) and beyond. At the same time, Rapidus has been dispatching researchers to the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, USA, one of the world's most advanced semiconductor research centers, to work with IBM to develop technologies for the production of 2nm logic semiconductors. The company is also planning to acquire EUV lithography technology, which is essential for the production of cutting-edge semiconductors, from imec. Utilizing these technologies, the company plans to start operation of a pilot production line at IIM-1in April 2025, and begin mass production in 2027.

Rapidus will contribute to the enhancement of Japan's industrial strength through the realization of a state-of-the-art LSI foundry, by building cooperative frameworks with domestic and overseas materials and equipment industries, and through international collaborations with IBM, imec, and other partners. In addition, we will actively promote collaboration in the field of intellectual property (IP).

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Fidelity, Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung, Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information on Tenstorrent visit www.tenstorrent.com or contact pr@tenstorrent.com .

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

Tenstorrent builds computers for AI (PRNewsfoto/Tenstorrent) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenstorrent