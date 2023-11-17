Republic Capital Group Awarded "Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year"

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a premier M&A advisor to the financial services industry, announced today that it was awarded "Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year" at The M&A Advisor's 22nd annual black-tie awards gala held on November 15, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. M&A Advisor is the preeminent organization for investment banking awards and recognition. Republic Capital Group was selected by a panel of 28 investment banking experts.

Republic Capital Group also won "M&A Deal of the Year" for all transaction categories between $100 million and $250 million. Republic earned this second recognition for its industry leadership by advising Creative Planning on its acquisition of BerganKDV – the largest-ever acquisition of a CPA firm by a wealth management firm.

According to Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor, "Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past three years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic, said: "We are so pleased for this recognition and acknowledge that this is only possible because of the amazing clients we are so fortunate to serve. Congratulations to the entire Republic Capital Group team for this great milestone for our firm."

Added Peter Nesvold, Partner of Republic Capital, "Today's recognition comes on the heels of Republic's record-setting year in 2022, during which the firm transacted more than $50 billion of client assets — ranking Republic first among all independent investment banks serving the wealth management industry and related market segments. For 2023, we expect this figure to exceed $100 billion."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group, based in New York City, is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth, and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry. For more information, please visit https://www.republiccapgroup.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group.

