SCENTRE GROUP ANNOUNCES CONSIDERATION FOR TENDER OFFER

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE1 Limited, in its capacity as responsible entity and trustee of Scentre Group Trust 2 (the "Offeror"), a trust forming part of the stapled entity Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) ("Scentre Group"), announced today the consideration payable as set forth in the table below in respect of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to US$300 million aggregate principal amount (the "Aggregate Maximum Amount") of its outstanding Subordinated Non-Call 10 Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2080 (the "Non-Call 10 Notes") and Subordinated Non Call 6 Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2080 (the "Non-Call 6 Notes," and together with the Non-Call 10 Notes, the "Notes" and each, a "series" of Notes). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 2, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 4, 2023, or any other date and time to which the Offeror extends the Tender Offer (such date and time, the "Expiration Time"), unless earlier terminated.

Consideration and Accrued Interest

Title of Security

CUSIP Nos. and ISINs

U.S. Treasury

Reference

Security

Bloomberg

Reference

Page

Reference

Yield

Fixed

Spread

Repurchase

Yield

Early

Tender

Premium(1)

Early

Tender

Consideration(1) Subordinated Non-

Call 10 Fixed Rate

Reset Notes due

2080

144A CUSIP:

76025LAB0

Reg S CUSIP:

Q8053LAB0 144A ISIN:

US76025LAB09

Reg S ISIN:

USQ8053LAB01

3.875% UST

due

Aug. 15, 2033

FIT1

4.457 %

+325bps

7.707 %

US$50

US$864.57 Subordinated Non-

Call 6 Fixed Rate

Reset Notes due

2080

144A CUSIP:

76025LAA2

Reg S CUSIP:

Q8053LAA2 144A ISIN:

US76025LAA26

Reg S ISIN:

USQ8053LAA28

4.625% UST

due

Oct. 15, 2026

FIT1

4.632 %

+340bps

8.032 %

US$50

US$917.97





















(1) Per US$1,000 principal amount. For each series of Notes, the Early Tender Consideration (as defined below) was calculated using the respective fixed spread specified in the table above, and, when calculated in such a manner, already includes the Early Tender Premium.

The consideration of (i) US$864.57 per US$1,000 principal amount for Non-Call 10 Notes and (ii) US$917.97 per US$1,000 principal amount for Non-Call 6 Notes (the "Early Tender Consideration") validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was determined in accordance with the formula set forth in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such series specified in the table above plus the Reference Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) at 9:15 a.m., New York City time, today, November 17, 2023.

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 16, 2023 (the "Early Tender Time") was the last date and time for holders to tender their Notes in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Early Tender Consideration.

In addition to the applicable Early Tender Consideration, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest ("Accrued Interest") from the last semi-annual interest payment date up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

Settlement

The Offeror expects payment for Notes that were validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time and that are accepted for purchase will be made on a date prior to the Expiration Time (the "Early Settlement Date"). The Offeror anticipates that the Early Settlement Date will be November 21, 2023, subject to all conditions to the Tender Offer having been satisfied or waived by the Offeror.

The Offeror's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

Dealer Managers and Tender and Information Agent

The Offeror has appointed Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Merrill Lynch International as dealer managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offer. The Offeror has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation as the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at +1 (866) 627‑0391 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 250-2955 (international) or Merrill Lynch International at +44 207 996 5420 (international) or +1 (980) 387-3907 (in the U.S.) or +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. toll-free) or DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com (email). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (855) 654 2015 (toll-free) or 001 212 430-3774 (international), by email at contact@gbsc‑usa.com or at www.gbsc‑usa.com/registration/scentre .

This press release shall not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any disclosure document (as defined in the Australian Corporations Act 2001) in relation to the Notes has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and in Australia, the Tender Offer is only available to persons to whom an offer or invitation can be made without disclosure under Parts 6D.2 or 7.9 of the Australian Corporations Act.

From time to time after completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror or its affiliates may purchase additional Notes in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, through tender or exchange offers or other methods, or the Offeror may redeem Notes pursuant to their terms. Any future purchases may be on the same terms or on terms that are more or less favorable to holders of the Notes than the terms of the Tender Offer.

About Scentre Group

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners and communities of the lands on which our business operates. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to their Elders past and present.

We recognise the unique role of Māori as Tangata Whenua of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns 42 Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer. Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming essential to people, their communities and the businesses that interact with them.

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non‑historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) neither the Offeror nor Scentre Group undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Media Contact:

Scentre Group Corporate Affairs

corporateaffairs@scentregroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Scentre Group