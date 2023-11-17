Strategic Consulting Partners Honored as 2023 Empowering Women Award Winner by Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), a minority- and woman-owned business headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, has been honored as a recipient of the inaugural 2023 Empowering Women Award.

This award recognizes companies and organizations that show a strong commitment to supporting and empowering women in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania. Empowering Women is designed to showcase tangible and innovative efforts by companies, nonprofits, and other organizations to advance women in the workplace and community. Empowering Women honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of the Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal leadership teams.

"Creating opportunities for women to advance within organizations, federal and state governments, and in publicly traded companies is one of the most important strategic business challenges we help solve for our clients," says Monica Gould, SCP Founder and President, who accepted the award on her company's behalf.

"We are in the unique position to practice what we preach, and we're humbled to be recognized for elevating women and encouraging our team to bring their full selves to the workplace."

Empowering Women honorees demonstrate a track record of recruiting, hiring, and promoting women; offer a mentoring program for women; work toward systemic change in society to combat inequality; contribute to advancing the cause of women through outside philanthropic or community endeavors; and support programs that assist marginalized women.

With a workforce of 21 people, 76% of whom are female, Strategic Consulting Partners is living their IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility) commitment daily. As a female founder since 1994, Gould has hired more than 100 women. Within the firm, 4 of the 5 departments are currently led by women.

"The inaugural Empowering Women award honorees know the importance of women in the workplace and work to support and advance their leadership," says Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal. "These businesses support mentoring for women and other programs that are clearly aimed at helping women succeed. Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal are proud to congratulate these organizations for recognizing the incredible value and power of women in the workforce."

The winners were honored at a celebration on November 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, Reading, PA. The event hashtags are #LVBevents and #CPBJevents.

ABOUT STRATEGIC CONSULTING PARTNERS

Strategic Consulting Partners (SCP), headquartered in central Pennsylvania, is an international management consulting firm providing strategic planning, leadership and organizational development, and training and coaching for businesses, non-profits, and governments around the world. Founded in 1994, Strategic Consulting Partners prepares executives to lead highly motivated and efficient teams, as well as create a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

"Strategic planning, skills assessment, and custom training and education on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives are critical drivers of success for growing companies. Building a strong workplace culture leads to a more engaged workforce, invites innovation, and positively impacts recruitment," says Monica Gould, president.

Strategic Consulting Partners' recent clients include UPMC Pittsburgh, PA State Police, PA Department of Corrections, PA Office of Administration, PA Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, Capitol Police, PA Office of Inspector General (OSIG), U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Carlisle Construction Materials.

