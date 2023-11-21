AliExpress Unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale with Unprecedented Discounts

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is set to unveil one of its most rewarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales ever, offering consumers worldwide an unparalleled shopping experience with exceptional discounts and exciting shoppertainment activities.

AliExpress logo (PRNewsfoto/AliExpress) (PRNewswire)

The sale will kick off with a warm-up period from November 20 to 22, followed by the official Black Friday sale running from November 23 to 26 (from 00:00:00 PST), with a seamless transition into a Cyber Monday sale from November 27 to 29, continuing to offer equally exciting deals and discounts.

Unprecedented discounts

Throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, consumers can expect to find millions of products across a wide range of categories on AliExpress at one of the best discounts in the platform's history of the same sale. Eurozone consumers can save €4 for every €20 spent, up to a maximum discount of €16 per order. U.S. consumers can save $4 for every $20 spent, up to a maximum discount of $16 per order. U.K. consumers can save £3 for every £15 spent, up to a maximum discount of £12 per order.

The above discounts will be automatically applied to all participating products in the sale, and also will be available to consumers in various markets, such as:

Mexico : MX$60 for every MX$300 spent, maximum MX$240

Brazil : R$20 for every R$100 spent, maximum R$80

South Korea *: ₩5,000 for every ₩25,000 spent, maximum ₩20,000

Saudi Arabia : SAR20 for every SAR100 spent, maximum SAR80

On top of automatic discounts, consumers can visit AliExpress to acquire coupon codes** during the warm-up period and begin using them during the official sales period, such as:

France and Spain: €10 for orders over €80, €50 for orders over €300

Brazil: R$25 for orders over R$250, R$110 for orders over R$900

U.S.: $10 for orders over $80, $40 for orders over $260

South Korea*: ₩13,300 for orders over ₩120,000, ₩40,000 for orders over ₩330,000

Saudi Arabia: SAR40 for orders over SAR310, SAR150 for orders over SAR965

In addition, under the bundle promotion of AliExpress' "3 from $5.99" channel, consumers in Spain and France will enjoy free shipping with three products for as cheap as €5.97, while consumers in the U.S., Brazil and South Korea* will benefit from free shipping with three products from $5.97, R$38.7 and ₩3,000, respectively.

To reward early birds, all participating products of "3 from $5.99" channel will be offered with an additional 10% off during the first three days of the official sales period, from November 23 to 25.

Thanks to the expansion of its payment partners network, AliExpress customers' orders which ship to Bahrain can avail additional discounts by paying with Mastercard issued by its payment partners. IMTIAZ Mastercard holders from BCFC Bank will receive a $25 discount for orders over $50, while Mastercard credit card holders from ila Bank will receive a $10 discount for orders over $30.

Free shipping, free return, and peace of mind

To make shopping even more convenient and enjoyable, AliExpress is offering free shipping on all products participating in its Black Friday sale for consumers in nine markets, including Italy and Poland, among others, regardless of the price of the products. Consumers in those markets will be able to add as many items as they want to their cart without worrying about shipping costs.

In order to provide consumers with a stress-free shopping experience, free returns will be offered on the vast majority of products for consumers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Shoppers in these markets can return one item of each eligible order free of charge within 15 days of receiving their purchase on AliExpress.

Consumers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.K. will benefit from five-working-day delivery for cross-border orders through AliExpress Choice, a program that offers a curated selection of the platform's best value products. This will give them ample time to make purchases for themselves and families before the holiday season kicks off.

A selection of products will be delivered to American consumers in three to seven days, while Spanish consumers will receive their parcels in as short as one day, the fastest delivery amongst AliExpress' global markets.

Shop with fun and excitement

Aside from enchanting offers and hassle-free logistics, AliExpress is taking the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience to the next level with a series of engaging shoppertainment activities such as:

Livestream by digital humans: AliExpress' stylish digital character will host a 24-hour non-stop livestream for select markets throughout the warm-up and official sales periods, featuring vivid product introductions and enticing offers.

Draws and games: Consumers in eligible markets can participate in draws and games from November 20 to 24 to win codes and various products, including Bluetooth headsets, watches, hairdryers and tablets, among others.

With enticing discounts, free and fast shipping, free returns, and exciting shoppertainment activities, AliExpress' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is set to be a shopping extravaganza not to be missed.

*Limited to cross-border transactions

**Subject to the applicable terms and conditions

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AliExpress