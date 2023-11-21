ConceiveAbilities Launches $5 for $5 Teacher Challenge to Support Early Childhood Educators During the Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConceiveAbilities, a pioneering surrogacy agency committed to supporting all who aspire to build a family, invites everyone to express gratitude this holiday season to a particularly treasured group of unsung community heroes: early childhood teachers. Recognizing the challenges they face, including a shortage of teachers, increased workloads and limited classroom support, ConceiveAbilities is proud to launch the $5 for $5 Teacher Challenge.

Over 90% of early childhood teachers spend an average of over $700 of their own money to provide essential classroom supplies. ConceiveAbilities, a full-service egg donor and surrogacy foundation, believes in building strong family foundations. Early childhood teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future by providing a solid educational foundation for young learners.

"As a former teacher, I understand the challenges educators face, and the $5 for $5 Teacher Challenge is our way of making a positive impact on their lives and classrooms," says Kristin Welch, Vice President of Operations at ConceiveAbilities.

Here's how the challenge works: Share this link with your favorite early childhood teacher (pre-K through 2nd grade), empowering them to request much-needed materials for their students through DonorsChoose. For every early childhood teacher supported through the link, both the supporter and the teacher receive a $5 reward. If the teacher sets up or selects a DonorsChoose classroom project for their classroom, ConceiveAbilities will donate up to $250 toward their selected project until the campaign ends on December 31, 2023.

Carrie Dove, a two-time gestational carrier, former teacher and ConceiveAbilities Match Manager adds, "We want to help these dedicated teachers by providing awareness and financial support for their classrooms, so they can focus on what they do best: teaching."

ConceiveAbilities, with a commitment to building strong family foundations, has been a leading egg donor and surrogacy agency for three decades, helping thousands of families fulfill their dreams. Learn more about becoming a parent and becoming a surrogate with ConceiveAbilities.

DonorsChoose, founded by a teacher, is a platform empowering teachers to request essential materials for their students, and ConceiveAbilities is proud to collaborate with them in supporting our educators.

