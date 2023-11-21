Element Biosciences Welcomes William P. Donnelly to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, announced that William (Bill) P. Donnelly has joined its board of directors.

Element Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Element Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Donnelly spent more than 20 years growing the international instrumentation firm Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and currently serves as lead independent director at Ingersoll Rand Inc. and on the boards of T. Rowe Price and Quanterix Corporation. While at Mettler-Toledo, he oversaw the company's transition from a leveraged buy-out to an IPO to a highly successful public company.

"Bill is joining our team at the perfect time as Element enters the next chapter of growth," said Molly He, CEO and Co-founder of Element Biosciences. "Bill's experience is a huge asset to our team as we continue our innovation and expand access to the highest quality tools for biology."

"Molly and her co-founders have built an unstoppable team of scientists and business leaders on top of a transformational technology. I am delighted to be joining the board and to further Element's mission to empower the scientific community and accelerate the field of genomics," Bill Donnelly said.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim

Element Biosciences

Kristi.Heim@elembio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Element Biosciences