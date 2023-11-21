WIN Learning recognizes Chasteen-Dunn as a leader on National Entrepreneurs' Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, a distinguished education professional and entrepreneur, has made a significant impact on the field of digital learning and community engagement for decades. As we celebrate Entrepreneurs' Day on Nov. 21, we recognize Chasteen-Dunn's outstanding contributions to the field and her tireless efforts to shape the future of education.

Recognizing Teresa Chasteen-Dunn's outstanding contributions and her tireless efforts to shape the future of education.

Chasteen-Dunn began her own educational journey at Roane County (Tennessee) High School, graduating in 1978. She further pursued her education at Roane State, where she completed her early college education from 1976 to 1978. She then went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Tennessee, where she established a strong foundation in education.

Chasteen-Dunn returned to her alma mater Roane State in 1985 as an assistant professor, making a significant impact on countless students during her tenure until 1993. Later, she shared her knowledge and passion for education as a professor at Hiwassee College and Tennessee Tech University's graduate program at their Roane County satellite campus.

In 1996, Chasteen-Dunn's entrepreneurial spirit led her to leave her teaching career to start WIN Learning, an organization dedicated to providing innovative digital learning programs to students of all ages and economic backgrounds. Under her leadership as CEO, WIN Learning has affected more than 10 million learners. The company's curriculum has won three prestigious national awards, solidifying its place as a leader in the field.

"I appreciate the kind recognition, but I can't take credit for the success of WIN Learning. I have been blessed with the most awesome executive leadership team who has helped me hire and manage incredible talent and — most importantly — create an amazing company culture," Chasteen-Dunn said.

Chasteen-Dunn's contributions to the field of digital learning, her dedication to philanthropy, and her community involvement have earned her many accolades and recognition. Her keynote address, at the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce this year showcased her expertise and leadership as the CEO of WIN Learning, while her inclusion in EdTech Digest's list of top 100 "People Making a Difference for Digital Learning Now" solidifies her position as a respected and influential figure in education.

Through her tireless efforts and commitment to making a positive impact, Chasteen-Dunn continues to shape the future of education and transform lives through digital learning and community engagement. As we celebrate Entrepreneurs' Day on Nov. 21, we recognize her outstanding achievements and the significant impact she has made on education.

