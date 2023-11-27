ON GIVING TUESDAY, WORLD VISION HIGHLIGHTS CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS AND GIFT CATALOG THAT HELPS FUEL LASTING CHANGE AROUND THE WORLD

Donations for artisan-made celebrity gifts from the catalog empower kids and families around the world to rebuild in the wake of crises and to lift themselves out of poverty

The catalog features hundreds of specific gifts — with donation amounts from $10 to $15,000 —that equip families in poverty to pursue fuller lives

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the twelfth annual celebration of GivingTuesday, Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is honored to have a host of celebrity supporters promoting handcrafted gifts in its Christmas Gift Catalog. Each year, the catalog raises millions of dollars to help fund World Vision's relief and development work around the globe.

Items from the 2023 World Vision Gift Catalog (PRNewswire)

GivingTuesday, celebrated every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day devoted to charitable giving, volunteering and advocacy in response to the consumer focus of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2022, online donations in the U.S. on GivingTuesday totaled more than $3 billion. Christmas shoppers can celebrate GivingTuesday through the World Vision Gift Catalog, which includes hundreds of donation opportunities that empower children and families around the world — including handcrafted gifts featured by celebrity supporters such as:

® -winning actor, producer and bestselling author Patricia Heaton , who has supported the Gift Catalog since 2014. Heaton's "Morning Blessings" artisanal mug is formed of Talavera clay and hand painted in Mexico by local women using methods passed down through generations.



Emmy-winning actor, producer and bestselling author, who has supported the Gift Catalog since 2014. Heaton's "Morning Blessings" artisanal mug is formed of Talavera clay and hand painted inby local women using methods passed down through generations.

Melissa Joan Hart , a Gift Catalog supporter since 2018. Hart's "Beads of Blessing" beaded bracelet is skillfully crafted by talented women artisans in South Africa by sewing glass beads around cloth.



Actor, director and producer, a Gift Catalog supporter since 2018. Hart's "Beads of Blessing" beaded bracelet is skillfully crafted by talented women artisans inby sewing glass beads around cloth.

Tayshia Adams , in her second year as a Gift Catalog celebrity supporter. Adams is featuring the "Serving Joy" charcuterie board, made of olive wood and reclaimed-bone inlay by artisans in rural Kenya using master woodcarving skills.



TV host and multimedia personality, in her second year as a Gift Catalog celebrity supporter.is featuring the "Serving Joy" charcuterie board, made of olive wood and reclaimed-bone inlay by artisans in ruralusing master woodcarving skills.

Alexa PenaVega , new to the World Vision celebrity supporter family. PenaVega is showcasing the "Seeds of Change" wrap bracelet, handcrafted from melon seeds in Colombia . The bracelet is lightweight, eco-friendly and clasp-free.



Actor and singernew to the World Vision celebrity supporter family. PenaVega is showcasing the "Seeds of Change" wrap bracelet, handcrafted from melon seeds in. The bracelet is lightweight, eco-friendly and clasp-free.

Kristoffer Polaha is once again promoting his "Further Together" waxed string bracelets. Made of waxed cotton thread with metal caps, these adjustable bracelets are hand-braided by skilled women artisans. Actor, author and directoris once again promoting his "Further Together" waxed string bracelets. Made of waxed cotton thread with metal caps, these adjustable bracelets are hand-braided by skilled women artisans.

"The World Vision Christmas Gift Catalog is one of the simplest ways families can address some of the world's most difficult challenges. Sustained conflict, natural disasters, growing food insecurity and the need for clean water make World Vision's work even more important as we respond to global crises and help empower millions of people to lift themselves out of poverty," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., president and CEO of World Vision. "We thank God for our generous donors. When they shop for items from the Gift Catalog, they not only provide a gift for their loved ones but also make a positive impact in the lives of children and families across the globe."

Donations for the artisan-made gifts offered in the catalog go to the World Vision Fund, empowering kids and families to tackle the big issues that keep them in poverty and equipping them to thrive. Donors can give any gift in a loved one's name and choose to send a complimentary, personalized card describing the gift and its impact.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit worldvision.org or follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WorldVisionUSA.

(PRNewsfoto/World Vision U.S.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Vision U.S.