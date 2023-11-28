Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions Earns California's SGIP Designation

Residential and Commercial Installations Eligible for Additional 20% Rebate on Energy Storage Systems

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) recently designated Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions an approved California Manufacturer of energy storage systems (ESS). The company is one of only five manufacturers with this distinction, which benefits California residents by allowing an additional 20% incentive for the state's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

Homeowners in California can take advantage of the state’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) which provides rebates on home battery storage installations, including energy storage systems from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. (PRNewswire)

SGIP provides an additional 20% savings on qualifying distributed energy systems that are manufactured in California and installed on the customer side of the utility meter. The 20% is on top of other rebate incentives offered through SGIP. When the 30% federal tax credit for installing solar and battery storage systems is added, the combined incentives could pay for most or all of a home or business owner's energy storage equipment.

SGIP-approved Briggs & Stratton® Energy Solutions battery storage products include:

Pending approval:

*Qualify for additional 20% SGIP incentive

Briggs & Stratton's cobalt-free, lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries are manufactured in Oxnard, Calif., have been used in installations around the world since 2010 and come with a 10- or 15-year limited warranty.

"Depending on the type and size of residential or commercial ESS, most or all ESS equipment expenses may be covered by a combination of California's SGIP program and the federal tax credit," said Tom Rugg, Senior Vice President and President — Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton. "The California manufacturer designation makes our solutions more affordable for homeowners and businesses."

LFP Advantages

As a pioneer of LFP battery chemistry, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has been designing and engineering batteries in California for more than ten years. LFP batteries are more reliable, can operate at a much wider temperature range, are less prone to thermal runaway events and have a longer lifespan than other cobalt-based battery chemistries. All batteries from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions have gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing, and AmpliPHI and PHI batteries are certified to UL 9540 for use in ESS.

The innovative, modular battery technology from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions can easily be scaled to increase capacity as needed for use in grid-tied backup, solar+storage or demand response applications. Batteries can also be used with solar or a generator to provide off-grid power.

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions draws on 115 years of experience in power generation to meet today's evolving energy needs with a complete line of backup energy products, including Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and standby generators .

For more information on SGIP incentives, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com .

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

