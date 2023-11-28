Independent Study: Glance Guided CX™ yielded 394% ROI

Glance Guided CX enhanced customer service operations, reduced costs, and drove revenue

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leader in Guided Customer Experience (CX) solutions, today announced the results of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Findings revealed that Glance Guided CX delivered significant bottom line impact for enterprises, including a 394% ROI.

Glance Guided CX platform (PRNewswire)

The November 2023 study, titled "The Total Economic Impact™ Of Glance Guided CX,'' evaluated the potential impact that Glance can have on an organization. The study showed that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers that implemented Glance Guided CX experienced considerable results over a three-year period:

394% ROI: Glance Guided CX delivered a 394% return on investment.

$6.75 Million in Benefits PV : In part by reducing average handle time (20%) and improving first-time contact resolution (2%), Glance Guided CX enabled benefits worth $6.75 million for the composite organization in the study.

$5.39 Million NPV: The Net Present Value (NPV) of these benefits amounted to $5.39 million , showing the substantial value that Glance Guided CX brought to enterprises.

These results were derived from an enterprise-scale composite organization with 1000 customer service representatives and $500 million in annual revenue, which was formed by combining the results of interviewees from B2B and B2C organizations that had implemented Glance and analyzing their business outcomes.

"The study's findings reaffirm for us the undeniable impact that Glance Guided CX has on organizations seeking to excel in digital customer experience," said Tom Martin, CEO of Glance. "We believe it illustrates the transformational power of real human guidance that enhances customer interactions and optimizes business operations. Organizations are starting to see contact centers less as cost centers and more as revenue drivers, and it's exciting to see data that supports this."

Glance empowers organizations to create personalized, human-to-human customer experiences in their digital properties. Glance's Guided CX platform includes a range of collaborative features, including cobrowsing, screen sharing, and video interactions, enabling real-time engagement on web and mobile devices. These capabilities enhance customer satisfaction, strengthen brand loyalty, and boost revenue during service and sales interactions.

Interviewees in the Forrester study were able to overcome several significant challenges with the help of Glance Guided CX. They successfully turned their company's website, customer portal, or mobile app into a gateway for immersive, human-assisted interactions. This empowered their representatives to assist customers more efficiently, enabling issue resolution, transaction completion, and goal achievement. Agent productivity, customer satisfaction, and agent and customer experiences all improved.

"With Glance, it's an improvement in the customer experience and a reduction of expenses, which is rare when you have both of those things happen at the same time," noted one interviewee in the study, a customer experience group manager for a financial services company with $14.4 billion in annual revenue and 25,000 customer service agents.

Download the full Forrester study here. To delve deeper into the study's findings, register for Glance's webinar featuring Forrester on December 7, where Glance will be joined by guest speakers Judy Weader, Principal Analyst at Forrester, and Nikoletta Stergiou, Consultant at Forrester to share the results in-depth and offer guidance to organizations striving to transform digital CX with customer-first strategies.

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website, customer portal or mobile app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, health insurance, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With seamless API integrations, Glance fits into the most sophisticated CRM or CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at glance.cx .

