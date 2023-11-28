Kailo Medical Presents: KailoFlow - Elevating the Generative Reporting Experience to the Web

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kailo Medical , a recognized leader in medical software and services, proudly announces the launch of KailoFlow , the web-based evolution of the premier structured reporting platform, SonoReview . Marrying progress, innovation, and accessibility, KailoFlow is the next leap in patient-focused diagnostic imaging technology.

In today's dynamic medical landscape, healthcare professionals need tools that adapt to their pace, not the other way around. KailoFlow, designed with this mindset, ensures improved outcomes for technologists, radiologists, and, most importantly, patients. KailoFlow has drawn invaluable experience from its predecessor, SonoReview, which generates in excess of 6 million reports annually, enriching its capabilities and setting new standards in diagnostic reporting.

One of the standout features of KailoFlow is its ability to generate comprehensive reports for radiologists. By harnessing technologist input, DICOM SR from the imaging modality and, where available, artificial intelligence analysis, KailoFlow generates a preliminary report that is seamlessly integrated into the radiologist's voice recognition system. This software significantly enhances efficiency, saving valuable time for radiologists, streamlining the workflow for technologists, and reducing errors across the diagnostic imaging workflow.

KailoFlow's intuitive interface and advanced algorithms empower healthcare professionals to effortlessly navigate through the intricacies of diagnostic imaging data. What sets KailoFlow apart is its integration of artificial intelligence data into the reporting process. Whether driving worksheet completion through AI or complementing technologist input, KailoFlow ensures a comprehensive and intelligent approach to radiology reporting. This transformative tool not only accelerates the reporting process but also enhances the overall quality and structure of reports, ultimately contributing to improved patient care.

Key Features of KailoFlow:

Web-Based Accessibility : Empower users with the ability to access a uniform interface, critical information, and essential tools from any location, at any time.

Seamless Patient Forms: The integration of our advanced digital patient forms platform, KailoQuestionnaire, into KailoFlow marks a seamless transition that revolutionizes the experience.

Device Agnostic Design: KailoFlow's design is device-agnostic, ensuring an optimal end-user experience, whether you're on a desktop or a mobile device.

Intuitive Operational Logic: Our dynamic system is thoughtfully engineered to proactively meet your requirements, simplifying processes and enhancing overall efficiency.

Interactive Canvas : With touch-enabled features and a variety of tools, colors, and functions, KailoFlow brings back the art of drawing and visual communication often lost in the shift to digital platforms, preserving and enhancing this aspect of technologists' practice.

Tailored Customization: Enables users to craft personalized worksheets and reports with a flexible layout that suits their unique needs.

Synoptic Report Generation: KailoFlow not only saves valuable time for radiologists by generating a preliminary report based on technologist input but also ensures impeccable quality and consistency throughout the workflow.

Automated Measurement Transfer: Streamline your workflow by seamlessly incorporating automated measurements directly into your worksheets and reports, eliminating the need for manual data entry and minimizing the risk of errors.

AI/Algorithm Integration: Elevate your diagnostic capabilities with KailoFlow's integration of artificial intelligence and algorithms. The system intelligently incorporates AI-generated outputs into preliminary reports, providing radiologists with enhanced insights and supporting more informed decision-making.

Automated Measurement Transfer & Calculations :Simplify your workflow by seamlessly integrating measurements from the modality into your worksheets and reports, eliminating manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors. Furthermore, enjoy automated calculations for reporting and data systems like TI-RADS, BI-RADS, etc., guaranteeing precision and efficiency in interpreting diagnostic information.

Jason Mercieca, Head of Research and Development at Kailo Medical, says, "At Kailo Medical, we believe in evolving with a purpose. We've taken the essence of what our users cherish and reimagined the experience to deliver an unparalleled solution for the enterprise."

Learn more about KailoFlow at RSNA 2023. Visit Kailo Medical's booth #4338 in the South Hall. Can't make it? Reach out to sales@kailomedical.com to discover KailoFlow.

About Kailo Medical:

Kailo Medical is a forward-thinking medical software and services company on a mission to revolutionize the way diagnostic imaging is conducted. Through our innovative technology, intuitive interfaces, and progressive vision, we empower leaders in the healthcare industry to join us in creating better outcomes for all. With our progressive solutions, Kailo Medical leads the way in automating the radiology reporting process. Our software generates accurate reports, improves clinical outcomes, and creates a more efficient and proactive way to care. We are committed to developing solutions that not only solve present challenges but also anticipate future ones. We blend sophisticated technology with deep industry knowledge to create seamless solutions that power progress in medical imaging.

