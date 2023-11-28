Spirit AeroSystems Makes Changes to Strengthen Operational Alignment and Program Execution

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today announced the departure of Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, President, Commercial from the Company. As part of this transition, Spirit is making organizational changes to strengthen its focus on quality and operational performance.

"Sam has been a key member of Spirit's leadership team for a number of years serving across multiple roles and events in Spirit's history," said Bob Johnson, Chairman, Spirit AeroSystems.

"We wish Sam well on future endeavors. She played a pivotal role in establishing Spirit as an independent company," said Patrick Shanahan, President and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems. "We are taking this opportunity to realign to enhance program execution and integration across operations." As part of this transition, Shanahan said that Terry George will serve as interim Senior Vice President, leading site operations in Wichita, Kan., and Tulsa, Okla., including Fabrication, Operations Engineering, Tooling, and Facilities. Program leaders who previously reported to Marnick will now report directly to Shanahan.

