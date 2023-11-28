SC Lottery
Union Pacific Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 28, 2023, to shareholders of record Dec. 8, 2023.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)(PRNewswire)

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

