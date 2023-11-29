Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Salt Lake City-Honolulu Flights, Nonstop Service Between Sacramento and Līhuʻe and Kona

HONOLULU, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today began sales for new daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City (SLC) and Honolulu (HNL). Starting May 15, Hawaii's hometown carrier will welcome guests flying between Utah and Hawai'i with its award-winning service and warm Hawaiian hospitality onboard its 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We know this new route will excite travelers in both Utah and Hawai'i given our tourism and education ties, and shared Pacific Island communities. We are eager to strengthen these relationships when we launch our service next summer," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Salt Lake City International," said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City International Airport. "Hawaiʻi is not only a favorite destination for Utahns to vacation, but is also a popular location for family members to visit."

Utah has one of the highest concentration of Pacific Islanders in the country with about 60,000 residing in the state. Salt Lake City becomes Hawaiian's 16th gateway city in the continental U.S., the most of any carrier serving the islands. Tickets are on sale here.

HA84 will depart HNL at 6:50 p.m. and arrive at SLC at 5:15 am the following day, while HA83 departs SLC at 7 a.m. with a 9:55 a.m. arrival at HNL – allowing guests to maximize their first day at either destination.

"Hawaiian Airlines' expanded service is a response to meaningful demand from one of our top 20 U.S. markets, and provides more opportunities for our kamaʻāina to travel and for friends and family members to return to Hawaiʻi," said Daniel Nāho'opi'i, Hawai'i Tourism Authority's interim president and CEO. "We appreciate Hawaiian Airlines and its longstanding commitment to serving the people of Hawai'i and bringing mindful visitors to our state." Also today, Hawaiian announced it will expand service in Sacramento (SMF) with four weekly flights to Līhuʻe (LIH) on Kaua'i, starting May 24, and three weekly flights to Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawai'i, effective May 25. Both routes, which went on sale today and will also be operated with A321neo aircraft, complement Hawaiian's existing services connecting SMF with HNL and Kahului (OGG) on Maui.

Līhuʻe-Sacramento

FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTURE ARRIVAL DAYS HA66 LIH-SMF 12:05 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday,

Friday, Sunday HA65 SMF-LIH 8:10 a.m. 10:50 a.m.

Kona-Sacramento

FLIGHT ROUTE DEPARTURE ARRIVAL DAYS HA74 KOA-SMF 12:15 p.m. 8:25 p.m. Monday, Wednesday,

Saturday HA73 SMF-KOA 8:10 a.m. 10:40 a.m.

"I am pleased to share that Hawaiian Airlines has added new nonstop flights from Sacramento International Airport (SMF) to Līhuʻe and Kona," said Cindy Nichol, director of Sacramento County Department of Airports. "This is the first ever direct service to Līhuʻe, giving our customers yet another exciting option when planning their next island vacation."

Guests onboard Hawaiian's A321neos will enjoy authentic Hawaiian hospitality, including complimentary meals, and superior comfort with 16 luxurious leather recliners in the Premium Cabin, 45 Extra Comfort premium economy seats and 128 Economy seats.

Textiles and other materials throughout the cabin pay homage to traditional Hawaiian crafts such as bark cloth (kapa) and fishing nets. Other details range from sand-inspired wall panels to Hawaiian language signage and LED mood-lighting evoking Hawaii's soothing sunrises and sunsets.

Guests will have access to wireless streaming entertainment, USB outlets, and additional overhead stowage space. Hawaiian is currently equipping its fleet of 18 A321neos with high-speed Starlink internet, which will be offered complimentary to all guests on aircraft outfitted with WIFI starting early next year.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com . Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir ), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines ), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines ). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines