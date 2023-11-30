Relaunch of new strategies: Mind Money shares a new vision of Alexey Afanassievskiy, Executive Director and Head of Portfolio Management

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Money, a leading European investment technology and financial engineering hub, reshapes the investment landscape with its latest offering — licensed management of strategies on client accounts of leading European banks. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and fortified legal support, Mind Money introduces a licensed management solution that enhances the user experience as well as risk management and scope of its trading strategies for clients.

This approach stems from years of hands-on experience and a fusion of manual trading expertise with state-of-the-art software integration. Alexey Afanassievskiy, Executive Director and Head of Portfolio Management at Mind Money, had successfully traded part of this strategy within a fund setting for five years before merging it with Mind Money's advanced software. The key innovation involved attaching a more precise mathematical model and robust IT infrastructure to the already successful trading idea. This collaboration expanded the number and improved the quality of spreads, simultaneously reducing risks.

Mind Money's portfolio includes strategies that capitalize on various aspects of the commodity market — calendar and inter-commodity spreads. The periods of profit and drawdown for the strategies are acyclical, which can significantly reduce the volatility and drawdown of the portfolio.

However, Mind Money's new offering extends beyond well-structured strategy management. The company has introduced internal indices, such as the grain index and energy index, to assess the performance of products effectively and enhance the company's ability to monitor and optimize spreads.

Alexey Afanassievskiy sheds light on the evolution, adding, "Unlike traditional fund trading, Mind Money's strategy for active trust management within European brokers represents a paradigm shift. Thanks to technological developments, now we are capable of assembling a strategy directly on the client's account of any major European broker or bank. Our focus on precision, diversification, and robust risk management sets a new standard for strategy management in the financial industry."

Mind Money (ex Zerich Securities) is a leading European investment technology and financial engineering hub headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and regulated by CySEC CIF License 115/10. Mind Money provides seamless access to stocks, exchange-traded funds, bonds on major stock markets, and opportunities for pre-IPO and IPO investments in the global markets. Established in 2010, Mind Money has evolved into a dynamic financial technology hub with a strong focus on innovation and data analytics.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

