GRAND SEIKO AND THE WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP UNVEIL THREE EXCLUSIVE 62GS TIMEPIECES

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 1967, the 62GS was Grand Seiko's first watch to feature automatic winding. Over the past 45 years, the 62GS case design has grown in popularity thanks to its distinct and striking aesthetic. This year Grand Seiko is proud to announce three new hi-beat creations –two limited edition watches and one special edition watch, all exclusive to Watches of Switzerland Group – that build on the storied history of the 62GS.

Grand Seiko x The Watches of Switzerland Group (PRNewswire)

Situated on the Miyako Bay of Iwate Prefecture is one of the most renowned beaches in all of Japan. Recognized by the Japanese government and officially designated as a Special Place of Scenic Beauty, Jōdogahama Beach is known for its breathtaking white rock formation, said to have been formed by lava over 52 million years ago. The dials of the special edition watch and two limited edition watches pay tribute to the starry sky at Jōdogahama Beach. The dark-grey radiating mosaic pattern of the SBGH333 emulates the star-filled sky, and the cool blue accents symbolize the moonlit waters and sky. The greens and purples of the SBGH335 and SBGH337 capture the dynamic cosmos in the sky.

Made of stainless steel, each watch measures 40mm in diameter, 12.5mm in thickness, and 46.2mm in length. Each features a stainless-steel bracelet with a three-fold clasp, a box-shaped sapphire crystal, and a transparent case back. A wide dial opening achieved through a bezel-free construction distinguishes the 62GS design, which also features a mirrored, multi-faceted case achieved through Grand Seiko's signature Zaratsu polishing technique. The 62GS is a true classic, pure and refined.

Housed within the three watches is the Hi-Beat 36000 Caliber 9S85 with a power reserve of 55 hours, 37 jewels, and an accuracy of +5 to -3 seconds per day (when static).

Available, starting December 4th, exclusively through the Watches of Switzerland Group network (Watches of Switzerland and Mayors), the SBGH333 (grey dial, special edition), SBGH335 (green dial, limited to 200 examples), and SBGH337 (purple, dial limited to 200 examples) will each retail for $6,900.

"Grand Seiko is excited to once again collaborate with Watches of Switzerland on the release of three new exclusive timepieces," said Brice Le Troadec, President of Grand Seiko Corporation of America (GSA) and Global Strategy Officer at Seiko Watch Corporation. "Together, the two brands have crafted something special that combines craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design. Given our track record of success, these three unique timepieces will surely delight the watch enthusiast community and Grand Seiko collectors alike."

"The Grand Seiko Toge x WoS timepiece was the highest performing exclusive that we have had from any brand partner," said David Hurley, Deputy CEO of Watches of Switzerland Group. "Following that success, we were presented with three timepiece options from Grand Seiko. They were so strong that we selected all three for this release. The individual dials must be seen to be believed, they are incredibly vibrant and innovative. We are looking forward to delivering these fun and unexpected timepieces to our clients and collectors."

For Press Inquiries

Robbie Cantonwine: rcantonwine@battalionpr.com / +1 619 964 6549

Nicole Forlenza: nflorenza@battalionpr.com / +1 908 461 5511

ABOUT GRAND SEIKO

Since its first creation over sixty years ago, Grand Seiko has enchanted watch connoisseurs with timepieces of extremely high precision, supreme legibility, and a uniquely Japanese aesthetic. The brand has revolutionized watchmaking with many innovations—including the Spring Drive movement, which offers a seamless seconds-hand motion and accuracy unlike any other mechanical watch and continues to do so today. Every Grand Seiko watch reflects the Japanese spirituality of time inspired by nature. Whether elegant, traditional, or sport, expect a new understanding of "Alive in Time" from Grand Seiko. www.grand-seiko.com/us-en/

ABOUT THE WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP

The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising five prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US) and Betteridge (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

As of 30 April 2023, the Watches of Switzerland Group had 193 showrooms across the UK, US and Europe including 80 dedicated mono-brand boutiques in partnership with Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, TUDOR, Audemars Piguet, Grand Seiko, BVLGARI and FOPE and has a leading presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as seven retail websites.

The Watches of Switzerland Group is proud to be the UK's largest retailer for Rolex, OMEGA, Cartier, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches.

Grand Seiko x The Watches of Switzerland Group 62GS Limited Edition (PRNewswire)

Grand Seiko x The Watches of Switzerland Group 62GS Limited Edition (PRNewswire)

Grand Seiko x The Watches of Switzerland Group 62GS Special Edition (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watches of Switzerland