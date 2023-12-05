Arthur Debuts Arthur Chat: Fast, Safe, Custom AI for Business

Already deployed at leading financial institutions, Arthur's new turnkey solution streamlines the creation of tailored, responsible chat apps for the enterprise

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur , an innovator in AI deployment solutions, today announced the launch of Arthur Chat. This turnkey, retrieval augmented platform empowers companies to quickly and securely deploy AI chat apps integrated with their proprietary data—reducing the journey from conception to a fully operational chat platform to mere hours. With the ability to integrate with any language model for enhanced adaptability, the platform also boasts the proprietary safety mechanisms of Arthur Shield . This ensures real-time protection against sensitive data leakage, prompt injections, and inappropriate content generation. Most importantly, Arthur Chat uniquely offers built-in hallucination detection, setting it apart in ensuring AI chat reliability.

Leading financial institutions and fintechs like ECI are already harnessing Arthur Chat's capabilities to automate information discovery and deliver powerful, custom AI solutions. Unlike other offerings tied to specific LLM providers, Arthur Chat's distinct advantage lies in its flexibility—permitting enterprises to easily switch between language models while taking advantage of the powerful possibilities that exist when they can safely combine the latest AI technologies with their internal, proprietary data.

"In private equity, every investment decision hinges on the accuracy and trustworthiness of the information at hand. Arthur Chat not only delivers a customizable chat experience with impressive speed and cost-savings, but also ensures that every piece of information is rigorously accurate. We are looking forward to the opportunity to partner with Arthur to underscore our commitment to responsible innovation and decision-making grounded in verified intelligence," stated Gregory Kegeles, Operating Partner, Digital Transformation at Newlight Partners.

For practical applications, consider the following scenarios:

Finance: Beyond generalized market insights, a hedge fund could get specific details like, "Provide the latest insights around Portfolio X," leveraging proprietary data.

Retail: An enterprise can customize a chatbot to retrieve specifics like, "What is the latest fall line of clothing?" and the LLM could return detailed product info.

Customer Support: Rather than static FAQs or basic chatbots, Arthur Chat can deliver dynamic, accurate responses, answering complex customer service questions based on the enterprise's unique data sets and product manuals.

Key capabilities include:

Built-In Protection with Arthur Shield : Offering comprehensive protection, including real-time monitoring against data breaches, inappropriate content, and inaccuracies.

API Integrations : Ensuring easy transitions between leading language model providers.

Customizable Data Integration: Leveraging proprietary enterprise data to tailor responses and drive precision in chat outputs.

"With generative AI, our customers have the opportunity to leverage their unique data to build competitive advantages and accelerate productivity. By bringing together the power of Arthur's LLM products in one turnkey package – from validation, to deployment, to monitoring – Arthur Chat significantly accelerates time to deployment while also ensuring that AI-driven answers are accurate, free from sensitive data, and aligned with a company's values," said Arthur's CEO, Adam Wenchel.

About Arthur:

Arthur stands as the premier AI delivery agent, equipping enterprises to harness the transformative power of large language models quickly and safely. Through its comprehensive solutions — including Arthur Chat , Arthur Bench , and the groundbreaking Arthur Shield — Arthur streamlines the path from AI conception to tangible deployment, mitigating risks such as data leakage, hallucinations, and toxic language generation. By leveraging Arthur's platform, companies across sectors have not only been able to prioritize customer safety and regulatory compliance, they have also saved hundreds of millions of dollars in operating expenses while achieving significant model-driven revenue growth. Dive deeper at www.arthur.ai .

