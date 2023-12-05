Education Advanced, Inc. Recognized on the Inc. 2023 Best in Business List in the Education Category

Education Advanced, Inc. Recognized on the Inc. 2023 Best in Business List in the Education Category

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Education category.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewswire)

Education Advanced, Inc. honored in Inc. 2023 Best in Business list for transformative impact on school operations.

The Inc. Best in Business list celebrates companies across industries that have made a significant impact on their communities, industries, and society as a whole. Education Advanced, Inc. stands out for its dedication to enhancing the educational experience by simplifying operational tasks for educators.

"At Education Advanced, we understand that behind every operation, there is a student eager to learn and succeed," said Dr. Eli Crow, Founder and CEO of Education Advanced. "Being named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list is a testament to the transformative impact our solutions have on student success. By providing innovative software solutions, we enable educators to focus on what truly matters – fostering an exceptional learning experience."

Rooted in 920 years of collective educational experience, Education Advanced, Inc. is a trusted partner for over 1,000 U.S. districts, impacting 7 million students and nearly 1 million educators nationwide. The company, with a clear mission to simplify the educational journey, recognizes and understands the challenges faced by educators in balancing the transformative power of education with operational demands.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc., says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

A complete list of the 215 honorees can be viewed at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI) is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more educationadvanced.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Advanced