NuZee, Inc. Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 63,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $3.00 per share, pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriter in connection with the Company's public offering that closed on October 20, 2023. The Company expects to receive additional gross proceeds of approximately $191,250, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-274818) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which was declared effective on October 5, 2023. The final terms of the offering were disclosed in a final prospectus supplement, which was filed with the SEC on October 19, 2023. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, NuZee's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Statements related to, among other things, the consummation of the offering of common stock and potential changes in market conditions constitute forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID-19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

