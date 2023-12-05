TTG Imaging Solutions Announces International Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm to Expand International Reach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions (TTG), a leader in nuclear medicine solutions, announced the signing of an International TTG Distributor Agreement with AccesoFarm that makes the company the exclusive international distributor for TTG in Mexico.

The partnership with AccesoFarm will enable the company to expand its service offerings substantially by including TTG's complete line of Select Certified imaging systems, comprehensive repair and maintenance, and the entire Digirad product portfolio. The augmented scope of services allows AccesoFarm to bring a new level of nuclear medicine expertise to the healthcare sector within Mexico.

The collaboration between TTG and AccesoFarm provides TTG access to a new, international market, opening new avenues for growth and enhancing the delivery of advanced medical imaging solutions to a broader patient demographic.

Matt Mastarone, President and CEO of TTG, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to partner with AccesoFarm, a leading provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and service solutions in Mexico. Being able to reach the market in Mexico through such a solid partner will help both our companies bring a higher level of nuclear medicine to patients throughout Mexico."

Sergio Wolf Fraind, Director General of AccesoFarm, echoed this sentiment. "We are thrilled to become the exclusive international distributor of TTG's products and services in Mexico. TTG has an extensive range of services, and this partnership will allow us to expand our services and bring a new level of expertise to our customers."

The partnership between TTG and AccesoFarm is expected to have a positive impact on the Mexican medical imaging sector, providing medical professionals with access to the latest technology and expertise in nuclear medicine.

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. Through organic growth, key partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com.

About AccesoFarm

AccesoFarm is a premier provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and service solutions in Mexico. With a commitment to enhancing healthcare quality, AccesoFarm supplies a wide array of specialized medical products and prides itself on unparalleled technical support and customer service. Their expertise spans various sectors in the medical field, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the latest technology and knowledge.

