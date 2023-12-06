Purina Cat Chow Celebrates 60th Anniversary with the Launch of "60 Years. 60 Stories" Book

Compilation features 60 stories from cat lovers plus exclusive foreword by Mandy Moore

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Purina® Cat Chow® marks its 60th anniversary as a trusted provider of cat nutrition by celebrating the meaningful bond between cats and their owners. To commemorate this milestone, Cat Chow asked cat lovers to share their stories of how cats have positively impacted their lives. From thousands of entries, 60 were chosen and gathered into the new book, "60 Years. 60 Stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats," featuring a foreword by renowned actress and singer, Mandy Moore. The book is available for purchase now at CatChow.com/60Years.

In this unique compilation, 60 personal stories from cat owners across the country highlight the profound impact cats have had on their lives. From Annie, the cat who comforts a young cancer patient, to Gypsy, the source of strength during her owner's panic attacks, to "Samson the Magnificent," the cat with resting "grump" face who became the companion for an empty nester, thousands of stories were shared about amazing cats who provide comfort and joy in times of need – all without saying a word.

"I look at my three cats – Fig, Olivia and Peanut – and feel so grateful for the love and companionship they've given me over the years," said Moore. "Cats have an extraordinary way of making our lives better, and these 60 stories truly bring that to life. It's a heartwarming book, and I'm honored to help Cat Chow celebrate the incredible impact cats have on us."

The Holiday Gift that Gives Back

The "60 Years, 60 Stories" book is available now for purchase through December 31, 2023, and all proceeds from the book sale will directly benefit Pet Partners, the leading nonprofit for registering volunteer therapy animal teams and initiatives like their Read with Me™ program, which helps children build literacy skills as they practice reading to therapy animals, including cats.

Cat Chow will also donate an additional $60,000 to Pet Partners to help recruit and support more therapy cat teams and increase awareness for the therapeutic and emotional benefits of cats.

To purchase a copy of "60 Years. 60 Stories," visit catchow.com/60years.

