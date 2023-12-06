Sheer Logistics Wins 2023 Top Software & Tech Award

Sheer was recognized for its innovative Scope 3 CO2e Emissions Reporting and Dashboards, powered by the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, value-based logistics, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, has been named a winner of the Top Software & Tech Award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award was bestowed in recognition of Sheer's innovative Scope 3 CO2e Emissions Reporting and Dashboards offering, powered by SheerExchange, the company's proprietary Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS). The Top Software & Tech Award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space. Sheer was recognized in the Enterprise category for Supply Chain Visibility Solutions.

Sheer Logistics (PRNewswire)

SheerExchange powers CO2e reporting, business intelligence and the creation of best in class logistics tech ecosystems.

"SheerExchange is a core component of Sheer's Managed Transportation Services offering," said Rob Cook, CTO of Sheer Logistics. "By quickly and easily connecting disparate systems, including ERPs, Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) and other point solutions, and aggregating and cleansing data in a single data warehouse, SheerExchange empowers shippers with easy access to actionable business intelligence and enables shippers to create and leverage an integrated ecosystem of best-in-class technologies. Scope 3 CO2e emissions reporting is one of the many benefits of SheerExchange. SheerExchange also radically reduces TMS implementation timelines, accelerates time to value and empowers shippers to achieve their goals. Through SheerExchange, shippers can integrate their TMS, ERP, and other critical systems in a matter of weeks, not months."

Sheer Logistics' Scope 3 CO2e Emissions Dashboards empower shippers to track, measure, manage and ultimately reduce their Scope 3 transportation related CO2e emissions through a single integration. Through SheerExchange, Sheer Logistics captures transportation data related to every mode used by the shipper, including Truckload, LTL, Flatbed, Rail, Ocean, Air, Small Parcel, and more.

SheerExchange then cleanses and normalize the data to ensure it conforms to the framework set forth by the Global Logistics Emissions Council, or GLEC, and the new ISO 14083 standard. The Scope 3 CO2 emissions data is then made available to shippers via custom dashboards and reports. Shippers can drill down by business unit, shipment origin, pick up month, or any other parameter that is relevant to their transportation operations, including Scope 3 CO2e emissions at the product or SKU level, delivering "emissions to serve" data similar to the "cost to serve" data that Sheer Logistics provides its Managed Transportation clients relative to their logistics and transportation costs.

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Go to https://foodl.me/39lje2 to view the full list of winners.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence that empowers informed decision-making. The company's comprehensive range of services includes Managed Transportation, Sheer TMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS), supply chain consulting, strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships though transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheer Logistics