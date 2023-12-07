FUTUREVERSE & REEBOK ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE CUTTING EDGE AI AND METAVERSE TECHNOLOGY TO REVOLUTIONIZE DIGITAL FASHION

PREMIER COLLABORATION "REEBOK IMPACT" SET TO LAUNCH 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futureverse , a leading AI and metaverse technology and content company, backed by world-class investors, announces today an exclusive partnership with the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand, Reebok to create innovative artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain-based gaming and metaverse experiences for consumers. Futureverse will spearhead Reebok's efforts to broaden the ways consumers can interact with its products across its entire ecosystem from footwear to apparel. Watch the new teaser video out today here .

Reebok's renowned brand first took off in the athletic footwear space, and now they're primed to revolutionize fashion in the digital world. In 2024, Reebok and Futureverse will debut "Reebok Impact," a mind and heart-bending digital shoe experience that will allow mass consumers to dive into artificial intelligence and digital wearables. Leveraging Futureverse's advanced technology, and world-class creative and digital content, this collaboration will demonstrate that life is not about your sneakers, it's about what you do while you wear them.

"We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with Reebok; a testament to our shared belief that life is a journey of active participation, not observation. This collaboration is a groundbreaking fusion of AI, web3, gaming, and metaverse technologies, set to transform how consumers define digital fashion. It's an invitation for consumers to step into a world in which their digital footprint is as significant as their physical one. Together, we're pioneering digital possibilities where every step tells a story, and every story shapes our world," says Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, Co-Founders of Futureverse.

Reebok's brand position as well as its "life is not a spectator sport" campaign powerfully aligns with Futureverse's "play-to-learn" focus to onboard consumers into new experiences by allowing them a hands-on experience. For people who want to show the world that life is not a spectator sport, Reebok Impact will leverage shared experiences that allow consumers to share major life moments that have shaped who they are and simultaneously impacted the world.

"Reebok is deeply entrenched in consumer trends and transformative technology," said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. "Our ethos champions the principle of moving with purpose and stepping out into the world as a participant, not a spectator. At the heart of our brand is our vibrant community and our efforts to weave their unique stories into the fabric of our products. Our partnership with Futureverse and the upcoming launch of Reebok Impact enables us to transcend traditional boundaries of innovation to engage our consumers in the digital evolution of our products in ways that redefine the realm of possibility."

This announcement marks the first step in Reebok and Futureverse's long-term partnership together. Through this partnership, they will continue to expand, add functionality and integrations and launch new experiences.

For more information visit Reebok Impact on socials: @reebokimpact.

About Futureverse:

Futureverse is a leader in revolutionary AI and metaverse technologies that enable open, scalable, and interoperable apps, games and experiences. Futureverse maintains one of the largest digital collectible communities in the world and has amassed an expansive cultural footprint within the metaverse space and beyond through strategic partnerships with the world's leading IP and brands. For more information, visit futureverse.com.

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world. For more information, visit Reebok.com . Discover Reebok on Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

