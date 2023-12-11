Holiday Inn Club Vacations Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort Now Accepting Reservations

Beachfront Resort Set to Redefine Coastal City Tourism Landscape

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that its newest resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort, is now available for future bookings via holidayinnclub.com. The resort is scheduled to open April 2024.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

Since acquiring this scenic 11-acre, beachfront property located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in early 2022, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has been developing a brand-new, purpose-built resort for travelers seeking a leisurely seaside escape with an upscale flair. The property's modern design and various amenities will provide a fresh experience to families visiting the beloved destination of Myrtle Beach.

"We have proudly been in Myrtle Beach for more than a decade, welcoming thousands of families to our South Beach Resort. Utilizing our own knowledge and experience of the area, we've created a resort specifically with our Club members and guests in mind," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Expanding our resort network through a purpose-built design, allows our team to place our customers at the center of the development process. We're excited to open this resort and provide guests with a new vacation experience in a destination they already love."

Located across the street from the company's South Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort will offer 152 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas, ranging in size from 746 to nearly 1,900 square feet, and all featuring patios and ocean views. This includes 60 villas that will be part of Signature Collection, the company's luxury product.

Resort guests will enjoy direct beach access, a beachside activity lawn, multi-level pool with children's splash pad and sundeck, outdoor fire pits with lounge seating, poolside hot tubs, private cabanas, fitness center, indoor and outdoor dining, café, poolside bar, indoor and outdoor activity centers, indoor lounge with a fireplace, outdoor promenade with event space, covered parking, and an exclusive Signature Collection member lounge.

For more information on Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Resort, visit holidayinnclub.com/explore-resorts/myrtle-beach-oceanfront-resort.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.395.6340

lbeltran@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations