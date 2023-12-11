Vontas, a Modaxo company, Acquires Orion Labs to Expand Communication Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vontas, a Modaxo company, today announced the acquisition of Orion Labs, a voice-first collaboration platform, expanding the Vontas OnTransit solution with a communications module for a constant flow of information and real-time situational awareness.

Based in San Francisco, California, the Orion Labs solution delivers instant and secure voice, location, and data messaging across connected devices and applications. Their Push-to-Talk 2.0 offering includes a web-based dispatch console and mobile applications, location services, message playback and archiving, as well as AI powered technology like real-time voice translation and support for voice bots.

"Vontas is excited about the acquisition of Orion Labs as their products fit right into our integrated, modular ITS solution Vontas OnTransit," says Peter Aczel, General Manager at Vontas. "Orion's products help to improve our best-in-class IP based communication solution in our OnTransit product portfolio, enabling us to deliver exciting new solution modules like translation and digitalized vehicle inspection capabilities that transit agencies are looking for."

With this acquisition, Vontas adds a module that helps transit agencies easily make individual, group, and fleetwide calls ensuring a critical layer to a fail-safe environment. Voice and data redundancy improves communication abilities and keeps lines open for mission-critical systems during unpredictable situations. In the future, Vontas plans to seamlessly integrate Orion products into the Vontas OnRoute module for computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location (CAD/AVL).

Aczel said, "Our first goal with this acquisition is integrating Orion's customers and staff into our operations. We're excited to embrace them as part of Vontas and anticipate building a strong partnership together."

"A warm welcome to Modaxo to Orion, its team, and customers," said Simon Ferguson, Senior Vice President with Modaxo. "Orion's expertise in voice communication, powered by AI, is a strong complement to the solution offerings provided by Vontas & our other Modaxo businesses. There is great opportunity utilize Orion to digitize voice and other critical workflows within the people transportation industry."

About Vontas

Vontas helps agencies make public transit the desired mode of transportation in their communities. Through real-time technology, we help create smart, safe, reliable, accessible, and more connected public transit experiences. Learn more at vontas.com.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Vontas