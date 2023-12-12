Lido Advisors Expands Further into New England Market

Partnership with Claybrook Capital represents strong cultural fit and brings additional expertise in planning and executive compensation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth advisory firm for high-net-worth individuals, with $19 billion AUM, announced today a signed agreement to partner with Claybrook Capital, a Boston-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that will further expand the firm's national reach. Founded in 2017, Claybrook Capital has cultivated deep roots in New England and beyond providing clients with comprehensive financial planning and personalized investment management catering to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses.

"We have long felt that clients in the New England region would benefit from our range of family office services and holistic approach to wealth management, but we wanted to make sure that we found the right partners to realize that goal," said Jason Ozur, Lido's Chief Executive Officer. "The culture at Claybrook meshes seamlessly with our own and we could not be more excited to have Jerry and Ginny join our team as we expand Lido's footprint in this important region."

Adding to Lido Advisors strength through this strategic partnership will be Jerry Nigro, Founding Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor with Claybrook Capital. He has 28 years of experience as a financial advisor and held senior positions with a number of firms including Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Robertson Stephens before launching Claybrook Capital as an independent wealth management firm six years ago.

He will be joined by Claybrook's Managing Director Virginia Aaron, a 17-year industry veteran who teamed with Jerry Nigro at Goldman Sachs, UBS and Robertson Stephens. Together they bring a set of client-centric core beliefs and a range of expertise in financial planning and executive compensation to enhance the partnership.

"We founded our firm with the goal of assisting our clients in every aspect of their financial journey, and aligning with Lido Advisors represents the next step in our evolution," said Jerry Nigro, Claybrook Capital Founder. "This partnership with Lido allows us to deepen our wealth management offering along with providing our clients access to Lido's Family Office investment solutions."

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $19 billion in assets under management and 28 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.

