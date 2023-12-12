SCHOOL CAMPUS DIGITAL TWINS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Interactive Inc, a Salt Lake City AI tech software firm, has introduced a revolutionary platform, CoreSpec 3D™, designed to empower first responders in active shooter situations. This state-of-the-art, real-time response system prioritizes floor plan sharing and live communications. Facility or security leaders gain the ability to swiftly create, modify, and share floor plans with first responders, enhancing operational effectiveness. The solution features an interactive 3D floor plan accessible on any device, anytime. It is user-friendly, catering to all skill levels with a minimal learning curve. This patented technology provides accurate, up-to-the-minute information to first responders, aiding in swift and effective decision making during critical incidents. The platform is designed to significantly reduce response times during dire situations when every second counts.

CoreSpec 3D - Interactive 3D floor plans ready for first responders.

"What started off as a 3D design and communication tool is being adopted by schools across the nation. The vision of this software is to enable anyone to create an editable 3D scene from just a 2D floor plan image. Almost every school we have talked to has floor plans. Only a few shared these with first responders. We aim to change that as we have modern user experiences and cloud based sharing ready to go. We believe this technology is the most significant ground-breaking step forward in public safety, emergency response and property management. We are proud to focus on something that can help save lives," says CEO and Founder, Timber Barker.

BOOM Interactive has already received positive feedback from several pilot programs conducted in partnerships with local law enforcement agencies in Nevada, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, California and Florida. The software is easy to use, quick to set up and available to public and private schools, property managers, and emergency response teams across the nation.

For more information about the CoreSpec 3D™ platform please visit https://www.cs3d.ai/school-safety/

**BOOM Interactive is a pioneering technology firm focused on developing innovative software solutions for public safety and emergency response. With a commitment to enhancing the effectiveness and safety of first responders, BOOM Interactive continues to push the boundaries of technology in critical incident management.

