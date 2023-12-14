FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS MAKES HISTORIC GLOBAL DEBUT, USHERING IN NEW ERA OF GLAMOUR AND LUXURY ON THE STRIP

Las Vegas' newest luxury resort and casino hosts star-studded grand opening celebration with surprise performance by 10-time GRAMMY® winner Justin Timberlake and special appearances by Tom Brady, Cher, Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, and more

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, has opened its doors to the world. The arrival of the resort's first guests on December 13 followed a star-studded private opening celebration with a surprise headlining performance by 10-time GRAMMY® winner Justin Timberlake. The opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas signals a new era of luxury hospitality on the Strip, and a testament to the iconic, nearly 70-year Fontainebleau legacy of sophisticated glamour, unparalleled service, and innovative design.

"The Fontainebleau era in Las Vegas begins now," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "This magnificent resort is a testament to our 70-year commitment to excellence, a catalyst that will change the way the world views luxury hospitality and design on the Strip."

The grand opening festivities began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a "Bleau Carpet" arrival attended by numerous celebrities, dignitaries, and VIPs including Cher, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Jessica Biel, Axel Rose, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, Las Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, Sylvester Stallone, John Summit, Tommy Hilfiger, and several local casino executives who showed their support. These invited guests became the first to sample Fontainebleau Las Vegas' signature restaurant and bar collection, including Fontainebleau originals Don's Prime, Bleau Bar, Nowhere, Azul, and Collins as well as Groot Hospitality's Papi Steak and Komodo, Chef Evan Funke's Mother Wolf, celebrated Asian-inspired hotspot KYU, among others.

In true Fontainebleau style, the evening was filled with unexpected first-class entertainment, including a surprise performance by country music icon Keith Urban at Bleau Bar, the centerpiece of the 150,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino. The 15-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner serenaded guests before the crowd made its way into the 3,800-seat Bleaulive Theater. There, guests were entertained by legendary singer Paul Anka, who serenaded Soffer with an original rendition of "My Way" dedicated to celebrating the nearly 70-year legacy of Fontainebleau coming to Las Vegas. Topping off the evening was an electrifying private performance by award-winning singer, and pop culture icon, Justin Timberlake, taking the stage to sing and dance his repertoire of globally acclaimed hits, including, "Sexy/Back," "Suit & Tie," and "Cry Me A River." Timberlake took a moment mid-performance to celebrate Soffer's birthday, encouraging the crowd to join him in singing "Happy Birthday" to the Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO.

Following the once-in-a-lifetime performance, Timberlake was joined by football icon Tom Brady, Soffer, Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson, and others in Fontainebleau Las Vegas' high limit salon to make history by rolling the first dice, signifying the official opening to the public. As the first guests made their way through the doors, they immersed themselves in the resort's captivating atmosphere, and began crafting the Day One memories that will last a lifetime.

Doors opened to the public shortly before midnight, when invited guests dispersed to several private after parties including LIV Las Vegas, where world-renowned DJ Peggy Gou entertained the crowd.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres in a premier location adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District West Hall. The resort, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, is solely operated by Fontainebleau Development. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates its properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest-grossing and well-known nightlife, dining, and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

