NAUTILUS SONESTA MIAMI BEACH INTRODUCES A 'STAY MORE, SAVE MORE' PROGRAM ENCOURAGING GUESTS TO EXTEND THEIR STAY AT A VALUE

Available Now through October 2024, the Lifestyle Hotel Offers Guests a 25% Savings when Booking Three Nights or more

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently renovated hotel Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach is encouraging guests to extend their stay in exchange for savings with its new 'Stay More, Save More' initiative. Those who book a relaxing getaway can save up to 25% off a minimum stay of three nights. The exciting new program is available from December 2023 through October 2024.

Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach introduces a "Stay More, Save More" program

"We are excited to introduce the 'Stay More, Save More' guest offer at the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach," says Javier Marquis, Director of Sales & Marketing at Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach. "By offering a value rate, we hope the program will encourage our guests to stick around a little longer and enjoy the Miami Beach lifestyle."

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, the newly renovated Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach combines a modern luxury hotel experience with a faithful nod to the Golden Age of mid-century glamor. At Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach, every aspect of the hotel is made with the guest in mind with a number of amenities for guests to discover during their stay.

The oceanfront hotel offers a variety of top tier amenities including a 1,900-square-foot saltwater pool complete with airy cabanas and pampering available poolside, with personalized spa services available. Visitors in search of sun and sand, can experience Miami Beach's signature blue waters just steps away from the hotel. Nautilus Sonesta also offers food and beverage services available on the beach as well as complimentary lounge chairs. For foodies, the Nautilus Cabana Club is where Florida's freshest flavors are celebrated. Guests can enjoy some of the city's signature dishes onsite at the Cabana Club, savoring favorites such as Cuban EggRolls, Crab Cakes & Tostones, the award winning Cuban Sandwich and more. Tropical cocktails and refreshing drinks own the menu at Cabana Club and at the Nautilus Bar & Lounge.

The 250-room hotel has suites tailored for every type of traveler. From Two-Queen rooms to a 1,500 square-foot Penthouse complete with a private outdoor terrace, guests can enjoy extended stays in modern, airy suites that offer a taste of luxury. The 'Stay More, Save More' program offers guests the perfect opportunity to extend one's stay and immerse oneself in the ultimate experience for less during Miami's prime season. Guests can take advantage of this offer from December 2023 through October 2024. Blackout dates apply.

For more information on the 'Stay More, Save More' program or how to book, please visit Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach or call 305.503.5700. Stay up to date on news and offerings by following along on social media at @nautilussonestamiami .

About Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach

Retro style meets modern luxury at the Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach hotel. Originally designed in the 1950s by famed "Miami Modern" architect Morris Lapidus, the new 250-room, South Beach oceanfront hotel is a faithful nod to the Golden Age of Miami's mid-century oceanfront glamor. Guests can experience premier amenities, including a heated saltwater pool with an underwater sound system and poolside cabanas, direct access to South Beach, elevated on-site dining, a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking and expansive event spaces perfect for weddings, corporate meetings. Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach is located at 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach or call 305.503.5700, and follow along at @nautilussonestamiami.

