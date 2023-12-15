BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition — co-hosted by cross-border e-commerce company DHgate , social commerce platform MyyShop , and The Inner Mountain Foundation and APEC Women Connect female empowerment organizations — has announced partnerships with more than 10 multinational companies that are leaders in their industries. This includes vivo, BlueFocus (Digital), iQIYI, NetEase, Snap Inc., Hooli, Ecovacs Robotics, Bonjour Girls, PostNL, E.P. Design Lab, Y.O.U Beauty, Apiyoo, Flyway.

The "Her Power" Competition is also working with esteemed recruiting partners from universities and higher education institutes such as The Confucius Institute at Chiang Mai University, Beijing Union University, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, Xi'an International Studies University, Henan University Of Economics And Law, and Dalian Jiaotong University's School of Economics and Management.

4th APEC Women Connect “Her Power” Entrepreneurship Competition Announces Partner Lineup and E-Learning Sessions (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce strategic partnerships with a myriad of global brands across various industries this year. These collaborations represent the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition's extensive engagement in cross-border e-commerce, social commerce, and dynamic consumer product sectors guided by influential figures. These sectors include cosmetics, electronics, personal healthcare, and even cross border real estate," said Diane Wang, Founder of APEC Women Connect.

Diane Wang is also the Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group; China representative and member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC); Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit; and a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Business Advisory Group.

"There is so much to learn from this year's partner companies," Diane said. "E.P. Design Lab, an interdisciplinary collective, will share insights about how they hope to launch a digital society. We'll also see analytics from vivo about how influencers and customers are engaging with their smartphones, as well as the latest trends in content and gaming by NetEase."

The ongoing APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition, which launched in October, has seen more than 1,300 aspiring female entrepreneurs and influencers (whose platforms represent the entire gamut from nano- to mega-sized) participate and compete while learning more about the world of social commerce and taking their skills in social media marketing to the next level.

The focus of the "Her Power" Competition has always been to showcase female participants' capabilities in social commerce and building their self-worth. Each year, the competition invites thousands of women from around the world — including students, Gen Zers, stay-at-home moms, and established influencers who hope to scale up their social commerce businesses — to take part in educational and competitive challenges that teach them to boost product sales and engagement across multiple social media platforms.

This year's competition features exclusive e-learning sessions with key mentors from partner organizations. All sessions will be uploaded to YouTube so contestants can review course content during and after the competition.

E-learning highlights include e-commerce branding workshops with members from Bonjour Girls Lin Chen and Shan Huang ; a cross-border payments insights session with software company Flyway's Payment Operation Manager Hannah Zhao ; a session on the latest fast-moving consumer goods trends in the e-commerce industry with Y.O.U Beauty's Senior Marketing Manager Danning; and a Black Friday sales and insights sharing session with Stella Jin from Google.

Competition co-organizer The Inner Mountain Foundation will also encourage participants' self-discovery through a special video podcast from Founder Diane Wang and sharing sessions with two outstanding Foundation members — Shen Min and Annie Wong .

The e-learning sessions are customized for the Gen Z community joining the "Her Power" competition, helping them to efficiently and effectively gain experience in real-life online trading and social communication scenarios.

The APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition works with DHgate, MyyShop and the newly-launched The Inner Mountain Foundation — an organization dedicated to international women's empowerment through education, community and outreach — in addition to the roster of multinational partners to expand the scope of resources and range of mentors that participants can draw on throughout and after the event.

Through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards, the competition helps women achieve their personal, financial and entrepreneurial dreams. The event will culminate in December with an online award ceremony to recognize participants' achievements.

The fourth annual APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition extends special thanks to business partners, including:

vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. — vivo is a world leading brand of innovative smartphones and accessories.

BlueFocus (Digital) Media Group — also known as BlueMedia, a strategic business segment of BlueFocus Communications Group focusing on intelligent marketing and new digital advertising

iQIYI International ( www.iq.com and apps) — Asian streaming entertainment leader specialized in Chinese dramas, TV and variety programs along with premium Southeast Asian original contents

NetEase, Inc. — a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centered on content, community, communications, and commerce

Snap Inc. — Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com

Hooli — a global real estate trading and service platform

Ecovacs Robotics — a Chinese technology company known for developing home robotic appliances

Bonjour Girls — a New York -based non-profit organization for Chinese girls

PostNL — a mail parcel and e-commerce corporation with operations in the Netherlands , Germany , Italy , Belgium , and the United Kingdom

E.P. Designlab — an interdisciplinary creative collective that brings together professionals from different disciplines across the digital society

Y.O.U. Cosmetics — a Southeast Asian color cosmetics and skincare brand that launched in Indonesia in end 2018

ApiYoo — a intelligent manufacturing company specializing in oral care and personal care products

Flyway — a one-stop cross-border collection and payment service platform created by Tuotuo Digital

Interested participants can sign up here for the 4th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition and join the community discussion on Discord. Upcoming events include the competition award ceremony as well as the annual APEC Women Connect workshop in January 2024, during which the competition's esteemed partners and speakers are also set to participate.

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators—from nano to mega-influencers—to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

