BlueFin Achieves ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 Certification

NEW IBERIA, La., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueFin, a 100% employee-owned, GATE Energy company, is proud to announce that they have successfully achieved two prestigious DNV certifications: ISO 9001 and ISO 45001.

Per DNV, ISO 9001 provides a model for a quality management system which focuses on the effectiveness of the processes in a business to achieve desired results. The standard promotes the adoption of a process approach emphasizing the requirements, added value, process performance and effectiveness, and continual improvement through objective measurements. ISO 45001 was published in March 2018 to reflect the latest global best practices for health and safety program delivery and replaces the older OHSAS 18001 standard.

Crystal Yoes, President of BlueFin Pipeline, Process and Industrial Services stated, "This accomplishment is a testament to the incredible efforts and commitment of every member of our organization. Our commitment to quality and safety is an ongoing journey. We continue to uphold these standards and continually improve our processes to ensure that we not only maintain our certifications but also strive for excellence in everything we do by doing it right the first time, every time. It is truly only possible as a team effort."

Lee Jordan, CEO of GATE Energy, added "We see ISO certification as being a best practice in supporting the safe and effective delivery of our projects. Furthermore, the cultural aspects of the standards strongly align with our employee ownership model and directly support our staff in building a legacy of successful projects and returning clients. I am proud to speak for all our employee owners in recognizing the BlueFin team for being the latest of our businesses to meet this important milestone".

About BlueFin

BlueFin, a 100% employee-owned, GATE Energy company, is a Louisiana-based company with field offices throughout the U.S., specializing in Pipeline, Process, Industrial and Completion Services, specifically focused on technology to solve unique challenges within the energy industries.

For more information on BlueFin, visit www.bluefin.energy

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP, is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

