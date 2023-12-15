Featured products of many countries appeared at the 2023 China (Hainan) Winter Trade Fair

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair for Tropical Agricultural Products kicked off in Haikou on December 14th.

As the only tropical agricultural exhibition in China, the Hainan Winter Fair has been held for 25 consecutive sessions, creating extensive brand influence and industrial appeal. It has become a crucial platform for investing in Hainan's agricultural industry and constructing the entire industry chain.

The fair, lasting for four days, covers an exhibition area of approximately 80,000 square meters, featuring 12 sections dedicated to smart agriculture, tropical seeding industry, international superior products, etc. Participation has been confirmed by 5,000 professional buyers and over 2,000 exhibitors, including renowned enterprises listed in Fortune Global 500. Fruits and vegetables, grain and oil, tea, coffee, animal husbandry, aquatic products, cross-border e-commerce, leisure agriculture, and other categories and modes of business are all to be expected, and will host a series of events including the Forum of High-quality Development of Tropical Featured Efficient Agriculture, Hainan Free Trade Port Business Investment Conference of Tropical Featured Efficient Agriculture, the first Hainan Agricultural Brand Development Forum.

According to the official from Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the fair emphasizes the Hainan Free Trade Port and international elements. Besides having Cambodia as the guest country of honour for this year, the fair also invites representatives from 60 industry international organisations of 26 key countries along the "Belt and Road Initiative", such as Greece, Hungary, Serbia, Thailand, Vietnam, to participate in the exhibition.The goal is to promote the Hainan Free Trade Port as a hub for high-quality development in the tropical agriculture sector and deepen international and domestic exchanges in Hainan's agricultural industry. This fair serves as a remarkable business card for fostering collaboration and exchange in Hainan's agriculture on both international and domestic fronts.

