ZKH Group Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), at US$15.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$62.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents thirty-five (35) Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZKH." The offering is expected to close on December 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting:

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China. The Company provides one-stop MRO procurement and management services for its customers, and offers digital and fulfillment solutions for participants along the industry value chain. It spearheads digital transformation of the MRO industry for cost reduction and efficiency improvement. The Company's leadership is evidenced by its GMV, the number of enterprise customers, the number of SKUs, as well as its comprehensive fulfillment network.

ZKH Group Limited provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that allow customers to access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices, powered by its strong product selection and recommendation capabilities, through a transparent and efficient process, and has such products delivered in a timely and reliable manner with professional fulfillment services. With the digital infrastructure that it has built for MRO suppliers and customers, the Company empowers all value chain participants to achieve cost reduction and efficiency improvement.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com

