NuVolta Qi2 MPP Module Global Debut

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WPC began the Soft-Launch certification testing from November 2023. This phase is primarily open to early participants who actively took part in the MPP Plugfest and made contributions to the standard technology. Products that pass the certification will be included in the Qi2 compatibility test resource pool and serve as benchmarks for subsequent certifications.

NuVolta Semiconductor, as a leading company in the wireless charging industry, has actively participated in the promotion of the Qi2 standard and has been fortunate to be invited to the first batch of certification testing. Currently, the Nu222 module has successfully passed the Qi2 certification and received the certificate on December 7th, with certificate number 14391 (Pic 1). The Nu222 module is now ready for shipment to customers in the Apple ecosystem and is expected to be launched during this year's Christmas season, providing MPP 15W fast charging for the latest Apple iPhone 15 series and old iPhone 12 to 14.

NuVolta pioneered module subsystem certification approach

Customers can quickly stack new products like building blocks using NuVolta Semi's module subsystem certification approach. Customers incorporating Nu222 module products can opt for subsystem certification, which exempts them from ATL (Authorized Test Lab) and IOP (Interoperability) testing. This approach allows for direct registration, shortening the development cycle, eliminating certification fees, and NuVolta also provides registration services.

The Nu222 module is the only module in the industry that supports subsystem certification for Qi2. You can find more information about it on the WPC official website.

Nu222 Module from NuVolta

The Nu222 module supports multiple power specifications for input, including USB PD 9V2.22A, 5V3A, and DC protocol 9V2.22A. It also supports a maximum 15W fast charging output. The standby power consumption is less than 300mW, and the efficiency exceeds 78%. The module supports both BPP (Basic Power Profile) and MPP (Medium Power Profile) charging modes.

The Nu222 module is equipped with various protection measures, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OTP (Over Temperature Protection), and OSP (Over Short Protection). It also incorporates multiple foreign object detection technologies to ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the charging process.

Item Parameter Input Power USB PD 9V 2.22A / 5V 3A DC 9V 2.22A Output Power 15W Max Standby power <300mW System Efficiency 78% (Max) Protocol BPP + MPP (Qi 2.0) Coil Type MPP 7.42uH@360KHz Protection OVP / UVP / OCP / OTP / OSP FOD Q factor / Analog Ping / Power Transfer FOD based on power loss modeling Main Chips Wireless charger IC: NU1718 (NuVolta) Interface Power: V+, V-, D+, D-, CC1 Other: SDA, SCL, LED1, CC2

Test with iPhone15

The charging head network conducted a test by placing the NuVolta Qi2 MPP wireless charging module and iPhone 15 in a constant temperature chamber at 25℃, and connecting them to a power source. The test results are as follows.

After connecting to the power source, the voltage handshake was established at 9V. The power remained stable at around 19.5W for the first 9 minutes. Subsequently, the power decreased to approximately 14W and continued charging until the 32nd minute. Then, the power dropped to around 12W and continued charging until the 45th minute. Afterwards, the power increased to approximately 15W and continued charging until the 49th minute. Then, the power decreased to around 13W and continued charging until the 1 hour and 5-minute mark. Subsequently, the power decreased to around 8W and continued charging until the 1 hour and 32-minute mark. Then, the power gradually decreased and entered trickle charging mode until the phone was fully charged. The entire charging process took approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes.

The graph shows that it takes approximately 44 minutes to charge the iPhone 15 to 50%, around 1 hour and 15 minutes to charge it to 80%, and approximately 2 hours and 2 minutes to charge it to 100% using the NuVolta Qi2 MPP wireless charging module.

According to the test conducted by the charging head network, the maximum charging power of the NuVolta Semi Qi2 MPP wireless charging module, Nu222, is around 19.7W.

*The test setup and result are as Pic 2.

Selection Table

Item Nu222 Nu223 Nu226 OD 58.56mm 57.98mm 58.56mm Thickness of Module 7.9mm 7.57mm 7.9mm Thickness of magnet 1.1mm 1.2mm 1.1mm Thickness of DC shield 0.7mm 0.8mm 0.7mm Magnet Qty 16pcs 17pcs 16pcs Magnet Model N48H/N52 N52H/ N52 N48H Gaussian Value 3800±100Gs 3800±100Gs 3800±100Gs Magnet Dimension Ø54.1*46.0mm Width 4mm Ø56.1*46.0mm Width 5.05mm Ø54.1*46.0mm Width 4mm Magnetic force requirement MPP Pull force

> 400gf / MFI: 650gf~900gf Nominal force value 900gf 1100gf 900gf

NuVolta introduction

Founded in 2014, NuVolta Technologies has set up research and development centers and sales offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hefei, Beijing, Hangzhou, South Korea, Malaysia, and other places. NuVolta focuses on the research and development of wireless and wired fast charging technology. With the world's leading wireless charging technology, NuVolta quickly entered the fields of mobile phone, IoT and automobile, and has broken the charging power record 5 times. NuVolta also quickly built mobile phone wired fast charging, PMIC, battery BMS products and won customers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, H company, Belkin, BYD and other important worldwide brand customers.

With continuous innovation in process, design, packaging, power system architecture and product iteration, NuVolta has developed into a key supplier of smart phone fast charging chipsets. The depth and breadth of the brand customers, the leading technology and product performance, the rapid demand response and product iteration ability, and the complete product matrix are the important competitive advantages and commercial barriers of NuVolta.

Starting from wireless charging technology, NuVolta has developed 3 generations of wireless charging technology platform. Using non-loss current sense and ultra-low LDO technology, NuVolta improved wireless charging efficiency over than 90%, and it can fully charge 4500mAh Li-battery within 36 mins, keeping leading position in the field of wireless charging and becoming the core supplier of domestic and foreign well-known smart phone OEMs.

AECQ-100 certificated Auto front-end wireless Tx terminals can reach up to 80W at efficiency of 80%. Benefitting from company is the only IC vendors who owns Xiaomi, Huawei and oppo's proprietary wireless charging protocol, NuVolta has won the dominated share in tier1 and OEMs.

Wired charging covers 2:1, 4:2, x:1 architecture, meeting 33W, 67W, 100W+ demand. With charge pump architecture technology innovation, achieves > 98% charging efficiency and builds 34-levels protection. Now, NuVolta has shipped tens of millions of charge pumps to OEM and ODM and it's expected to get 30% market share in the future.

In the future, NuVolta will continue to expand the full-chain, end-to-end charging solutions, in the smart phone, becoming the core supplier of major smart phone brands while extending Auto DC/DC, industrial power supply and so on. With continuous RD investment, high-performance products to serve customers and build a stable company moat.

For more information, please visit the official website www.nuvoltatech.com or email to sales@nuvoltatech.com.

