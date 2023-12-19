MDsave Announces Partnership with Fountain Point Surgery Center Increasing Access to Affordable Care for Self-Paying Patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDsave, the nation's leading healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent and transactable healthcare, announces today its partnership with Fountain Point Surgery Center. Fountain Point Surgery Center is a multi-specialty ambulatory surgical facility in Norfolk, Nebraska that provides the highest quality care to patients in a professional setting that is comfortable, efficient, and cost-effective.

Fountain Point Surgery Center now offers multiple ambulatory surgery options such as pain management, urology, general surgery, and more on MDsave's marketplace of more than 5,000 providers and 2,000 distinct procedures across 30 specialties. Through this partnership, Fountain Point Surgery Center aims to provide patients and employers with access to outpatient options for surgery with no surprise bills.

"This program is a great option for self-pay patients, patients with high deductibles/catastrophic insurance, or patients with an insurance denial for care that their physician deemed necessary," says Dr. Christopher Price of Fountain Point Surgery Center. "It's a common misconception that patients with health insurance cannot pay cash for their care."

"MDsave is dedicated to giving patients access to quality, affordable care," says Charlie Byrge, SVP, MDsave. "We are excited to partner with Fountain Point Surgery Center to offer high-quality care and transparent pricing to patients and employers in Northeast Nebraska, empowering them to take control of their healthcare decisions."

About MDsave

MDsave, a Tendo company, is transforming the way quality healthcare is accessed, utilized, and managed. With a configurable, scalable technology platform, robust provider network, and patient and provider-facing applications, MDsave and Tendo are simplifying the end-to-end comprehensive care journey that connects patients, clinicians, caregivers, employers, and navigators. MDsave and Tendo increase the acquisition and retention of patients by delivering software, analytics, and a shoppable marketplace that expands access to high-quality, cost-effective care while streamlining the healthcare billing process for patients and providers through bundled pricing and upfront payment. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com and www.tendo.com .

About Fountain Point Surgery Center

‌Fountain Point Surgery Center is dedicated to providing ambulatory surgical services to the Northeast Nebraska area with personalized care and efficiency. The Surgery Center uses the latest technology and innovation to ensure that each patient receives high-quality care.

