Winners of LG Wonderbox 3D Art Competition to Be Revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show

Winners of LG Wonderbox 3D Art Competition to Be Revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show

Winning Digital Artwork to Also Be Featured on LG's Times Square Billboard

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is set to unveil the three finalists of its annual LG Wonderbox Showcase — a 3D digital art contest for college-level art students— during tomorrow's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Wednesday, Dec. 20. These talented students not only demonstrated outstanding artistic innovation but have skillfully embodied LG's brand promise and the ethos of "Life's Good." Check your local listings or visit https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/watch-on-tv for where to watch.

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

The top three finalists will visit The Drew Barrymore Show in an episode that spotlights the importance of creativity and optimism in the world, brought to life by the students' digital artwork. Selected for their unique vision and alignment with LG's values, the college student finalists are:

JaeWook Chae and YeJin Cheon from the School of Visual Arts in New York with their project named "Splendid"

Luke Fabricatore , Julian Dalat and Sam Miller from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit with their project "Life Path"

Arav Tewari from Parsons School of Design in New York with his project named "Peace is Within"

Entrants submitted their art for selection, judged based on storytelling, technical skill and showcasing "Life's Good," by a panel of judges deeply rooted within the art community. The judges include Clinton Jones, YouTuber and 3D/FX artist; Lo Harris, illustrator and design lead at the Innocence Project; and R. Kikuo Johnson, an award-winning illustrator.

To further recognize their exceptional talent, the competition winners will receive cash prizes: the 1st Place winner will be awarded $25,000, the 2nd Place winner will receive $10,000, and the 3rd Place winner will take home $5,000; additionally, each winner will enjoy an exclusive LG tech bundle, featuring an LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds.

Adding to the excitement of the art program, the winning college students will also have their artwork displayed on LG's iconic billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square. The competition stands to empower emerging artists to unleash their creativity while embracing the transformative potential of art.

By encouraging participants to harness their artistic expression, Wonderbox promotes positivity and optimism through engaging 3D digital experiences. LG is steadfast in its commitment to fostering hope, inspiration, and a brighter future through its program.

"The Wonderbox Showcase serves as a valuable platform for emerging artists to exhibit their creativity and vision, reflecting LG's enduring commitment to nurturing the highest potential in artistic talent," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. "In addition to featuring the artists' work on our Times Square billboard, we are delighted to showcase their inspiring creations on The Drew Barrymore Show. Renowned for its uplifting and positive commentary, the show provides a fitting opportunity to share LG's "Life's Good" message with a broader audience."

To learn more about the LG Wonderbox Showcase, visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

christopher.demaria@lge.com

LG Electronics USA

Christin Rodriguez

christin.rodriguez@lge.com

LG-One

Jennifer Tayebi

Jennifer.Tayebi@LG-One.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA