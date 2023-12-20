First Lexus vehicle powered by fifth-gen hybrid system with up to 196 hp

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new powertrain has arrived for the 2025 Lexus UX 300h, and the versatile compact crossover now boasts 196 total system horsepower. A new hybrid transaxle and lightweight lithium-ion battery contribute to the higher output with the 2025 UX 300h, providing more responsive performance. Infused with dynamic attitude, the Lexus UXh is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanor. The 2025 model year also sees updated technology and safety features, and Copper Crest has been added as an exterior color option.

2025 UX 300h BRINGS MORE POWER TO THE STREETS (PRNewswire)

Only offered with a hybrid powertrain in the U.S., the 2025 UX 300h supports Lexus' work towards the realization of a carbon-neutral society. Pricing for the 2025 Lexus UX 300h will be announced in the new year with the vehicle going on sale shortly after.

Fifth Generation Hybrid System

The 2025 UX 300h becomes the first Lexus vehicle powered by the fifth-generation Lexus Hybrid System, which pairs the inline four-cylinder 2.0-liter gas engine with two motor-generators through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission.

The engine, working in concert with the electric motor, assures responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is achieved by using both electric motors to charge a compact and lightweight lithium-ion battery that has replaced the previous system's nickel-metal hydride battery. The 60-cell battery is located under the rear seat, helping with passenger comfort and storage capacity.

A new hybrid transaxle has been adopted, enabling higher output of the front (83 kW) and rear (30 kW) motors. Combined, the engine, lithium-ion battery and high-output motor deliver up to 196 horsepower.

For 2025, shift-by-wire technology has also been introduced on the UXh, converting shift operations into electrical signals. With no mechanical connections, the setup helps enable a quicker and more seamless shifting experience. The 2025 UXh boasts an improved manufacturer-estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 7.9 seconds (AWD) and 8.0 seconds (FWD).

The UX 300h can be equipped with E-Four, Lexus' innovative all-wheel drive system which places a permanent synchronous motor at the rear axle for near-instantaneous drive force application in low-grip or acceleration scenarios.

The UXh has a manufacturer-estimated combined 43 mpg rating on FWD equipped models and 41 mpg rating on AWD equipped models.

Exterior Design and Aerodynamics

The 2025 Lexus UXh features the iconic Lexus spindle grille, featuring a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The headlamp design completes the UXh's face with LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights to complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature.

The vehicle's basic form flows out from the lines of the spindle grille to envelop the cabin. Crisp, prominent sculpted surfaces and dramatically flared front and rear fenders reflect the robust inspiration, while an aerodynamic profile, large wheels pushed to the corners, and an impressive front fascia create the agile, sporty stance.

The wheel arch moldings protect the body from flying gravel off the tires and channel airflow over their edges to reduce turbulence and lift, contributing to the vehicle's stability.

A similar contribution is made by the rear combination lamps. Unique Aero Stabilizing Blade Lights begin at the top of the rear fenders and span the rear of the vehicle, projecting a distinctive nighttime signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the center. By guiding airflow around the rear of the UXh, this design also reduces turbulence and lift, benefiting vehicle stability when cornering and driving in crosswinds. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency, and aerodynamics.

New this model year, Copper Crest is available on all models. Base and Premium exterior color options include: Caviar, Copper Crest, Obsidian, Redline, Nori Green Pearl, Grecian Water, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium and Eminent White Pearl. F SPORT models offer seven available color options paired with an Obsidian roof or a new Obsidian monotone execution. F SPORT colors include: Copper Crest, Redline, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Ultra White, Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Obsidian.

Standard on all UXh models are 18-inch run-flat tires. Five-spoke alloy wheels with a dark gray and machined finish are found on Base and Premium models while F SPORT models are highlighted by split-five-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, two other wheel options are available, including a gloss black and machined finish, and another in matte black.

A Solid Structure to Build on

Lexus instilled the UXh with an outstanding combination of handling agility and smooth, quiet ride comfort. Key to achieving this balance is building the UXh around the high-strength global architecture platform. Extensive use of high-tensile steel, high-strength adhesives and laser screw welding results in a highly rigid structure, an essential foundation for helping to achieve sporty handling and luxurious ride comfort.

By using aluminum for the side doors, fenders and hood and composite materials for the tailgate, the UXh has a low center of gravity at 23.4 inches. As a result, the UXh delivers a secure, agile feeling normally associated with lower sport hatches.

The MacPherson strut front suspension and trailing arm double wishbone type rear suspension, both mounted to sub-frames, are specially tuned to deliver a combination of agility and comfort. Carefully refined details such as the quality of the damper oil, oil seals and friction control in the shock absorbers help make a positive impact on ride quality.

Active Cornering Assist (ACA), a function integrated with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), helps the vehicle trace the driver's desired line through a turn by applying some brake control on the inside wheels, suppressing the tendency to understeer. As a result, the UXh drives through corners with greater precision while maintaining stability.

F SPORT Performance

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h is offered in eight different models, including F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling. The UXh F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling models both have F SPORT wheels, grille, dark roof rails, a black roof, power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamp leveling and painted wheel arch molding.

Building on F SPORT Design, the F SPORT Handling model has an Active Variable Suspension (AVS) for sharpened handling, stability and to improve overall ride comfort. Inside the F SPORT Handling, the UXh receives an aluminum footrest and scuff plate in addition to F SPORT-exclusive sports seats, a power steering column, heated steering wheel, shift knob, meters, and aluminum sports pedals. New this year, F SPORT Handling also has a standard power rear door with kick sensor.

Driver-Focused Interior

Inside the 2025 Lexus UX 300h, is a more refined interior highlighted by a new layout of buttons on the door panels and chrome-finished ornamentation. New hairline finishing has also been added to F SPORT Handling models on the door panels and center console.

For 2025, a larger 12.3-inch multi-information display adorning the instrument cluster becomes standard on all Premium and F SPORT models while a 7-inch multi-information display is standard on the Base model. Both multi-information displays can have their layouts customized by users.

An available color head-up display in the driver's field of view gives easy access to essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist. The Lexus Interface touchscreen display also enables easy operation for both driver and passenger with an 8-inch screen standard on all Base, Premium and F SPORT Design models and a 12.3-inch standard screen on the F SPORT Handling model.

Lexus designed the UXh cabin to evoke the feel of a luxury sedan, but with the higher seating position and versatility experienced in a crossover. Entering and exiting the UXh is made easier through optimal placement of the hip-point and unique shaping of the seat cushion. The human-centered approach shows clearly in the instrument panel's low, unobtrusive design and the slim A-pillar moldings, which are shaped to help improve visibility.

The UXh offers 8-way power adjustable front seats, with adjustable lumbar support for the driver. The UX 300h Premium model has standard heated and ventilated front seats, power tilt-and-slide moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and power rear door with kick sensor.

The dash trim finish for Base, Premium and F SPORT Design models is inspired by the grain of Japanese paper, known as washi. It's common in traditional Japanese homes and evokes a calm and warm feeling.

NuLuxe®-trimmed seating is offered in a choice of colors, including Black, Palomino, Birch and Lapis. In addition to Black and Birch, F SPORT Handling offers an exclusive seat in Black and Circuit Red.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with touchscreen

A standard high-definition touchscreen measuring 8 inches (Base Premium and F SPORT Design) and 12.3 inches (F SPORT Handling) provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. The glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets.

Five USB Ports

Ready to handle all device charging needs, the UXh is equipped with five USB ports in the cabin. Up front, two USB Type-C ports are located on the lower instrument panel with the available wireless charger just beneath. A USB Type-A port is also available inside the center console. For second-row passengers, two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this 100% cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant offers convenience for customers. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia, and climate control.

Digital Key*

With an active Remote Connect subscription, guests can utilize their compatible smartphone as a vehicle key through the Lexus app. Digital Key can allow for the control of door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking or home delivery of packages. The Digital Key can be shared with up to seven additional people, creating a convenient experience for users registered on the Lexus App.

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Compatibility

The Lexus UXh features standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, which enables users to access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. The wireless capability allows for up to five Bluetooth®-enabled devices to be registered to the system, with up to two devices connected at any one time.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the Lexus app can be used to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the vehicle and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health, and more.

Safety Connect*

Customers can use their up to 10-year Lexus Safety Connect trial for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, the up to 10-year Service Connect trial can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports.

Head-Up Display (Available)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist, can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Safe Exit Alert

When exiting the UXh, Safe Exit Alert is designed to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and alert the occupant to help prevent them from opening the door if it senses danger.

*Available by subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

For 2025, the UXh comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. New features for LSS+ 3.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the new Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) - When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) - Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) - When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist.

