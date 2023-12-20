Northwest Event Show Announces All New Tech Partnerships for 2024

EventMobi Collaboration Rolls Out Interactive Platform on February 1, Giving Event Industry Professionals Opportunities to Connect Before and After the Show

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Event Show (NWES) announces multiple innovative partnerships to premiere at the 2024 show, starting with EventMobi, the industry-leading global event management software provider.

New EventMobi x NWES collaboration starts February 1 , giving event professionals opportunities to connect all year long.

The EventMobi x NWES collaboration will offer attendees, vendors, exhibitors, and clients an infinite amount of community-building and meeting outreach opportunities before and after the big show. This new Community Event Space will include pre and post-show virtual micro-events, networking programming, discussion forums, new video content, meeting scheduling, and much more.

Participants will be able to interact live on the platform during the two-day hybrid event on April 3-4. As an additional bonus, they will also have access to the platform throughout the entire year to continue networking long after the show has ended.

Starting in January, attendees and vendors will be able to join webinars to learn how to best use the platform. Vendor access will begin on February 1.

"The era of event-led community is here and I couldn't be more stoked to launch our new partnership with the Northwest Event Show. This year, using the EventMobi platform along with new programming from the NWES team, we hope to showcase a new engagement model, which will fuel connections, and build energy leading up to the 2024 show. The year-round platform engagement will help increase value to vendors and drive higher registration numbers for the next year's show," says Bob Vaez, CEO & Founder of EventMobi.

Additional new partnerships for the 2024 show include:

getregistered , the show's new registration partner for the next two years, provides simple and effective event registration and onsite check-in solutions from start to finish.

pc/nametag will be providing 4,000 badges and lanyards for the next two shows. A leader in custom-branded badges, promotional products and office supplies, pc/nametag has helped meeting planners and business professionals create meaningful and memorable connections for 40 years.

InGo empowers every event attendee to become a co-marketer with this definitive growth tool. InGo drives word-of-mouth marketing to unlock the connection between event participants and prospects. Event organizers average double-digit attendance gains when they utilize InGo to its full potential.

"With these brand-new tech partnerships, the Northwest Event Show continues its purpose to challenge norms, redefine industries, and inspire change. We make it our mission to grow our event ecosystem every year," says Stuart Butler, Principal, Northwest Event Show.

NWES currently welcomes exhibitors and sponsors looking for unrivaled exposure, business development, partnership cultivation, and community building in 2024 and beyond. To learn more, contact sales@nweventshow.com.

About EventMobi

Since 2009, EventMobi's comprehensive feature set and elegant simplicity have been loved by 30,000+ planners and millions of attendees. EventMobi has powered events for top brands like Visa and TD Bank, and associations including the American Political Science Association and International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantations. One of the industry's first Mobile Event App platforms, EventMobi's comprehensive suite of event management tools now includes Registration, Check-in, Lead Capture, and Badge Design and Printing. Flexible pricing options, award-winning customer support, and a complete range of production services make EventMobi the preferred choice for organizers of meetings and conferences that demand high attendee engagement.

About The Northwest Event Show at the Seattle Convention Center

Founded in 1994 and marking its 30th anniversary, the 2024 Northwest Event Show will be held on April 3-4, 2024 at the new Summit Building at the Seattle Convention Center. The new Summit addition recently made its 2023 debut as America's first high-rise convention center. A massive, state-of-the-art facility, the $2 billion addition to Seattle's classic Arch building adds 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use space through its connected tower, retail space, and events building. It can service up to 13,000 people, and offers over 9,000 hotel rooms within a 6 block radius of Downtown Seattle — perfect for global gatherings, conferences, conventions, and world-class shows. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, together create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions in the Pacific Northwest.

