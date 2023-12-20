TUCSON RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Gain Teamster Representation Ahead of 2024 National Contract Negotiations

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixed collections workers at two American Red Cross facilities in Tucson have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Local 104 is elated to welcome 27 new members to the Teamsters," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 104. "These workers play a critical role in Arizona's blood supply chain and deserve the strongest union protections. Heading into the holiday season with Teamster representation is one of the best gifts a worker could ask for – and we're pleased these workers got themselves just that."

"Over the course of the past year, we have seen American Red Cross workers from across the nation come together to form their union with the Teamsters," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "In 2023 alone, we proudly welcomed hundreds of American Red Cross workers to the Teamsters. In 2024, we are looking forward to organizing many more and negotiating an even stronger national agreement for our Red Cross Teamsters."

These workers will join more than 1,800 other Red Cross workers represented by the Teamsters and immediately be covered by a National Master Agreement between the Teamsters and the American Red Cross.

"With the ever-changing challenges that face us, I believe solidarity will see us through. That is why I voted for Teamster representation," said Robert Berg, lead collections technician at American Red Cross in Tucson.

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibtlu104.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 104