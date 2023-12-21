KU's Ed.D. in higher education administration and Ed.D. in educational administration are now completely online

Taught by full-time, nationally recognized faculty and researchers, these first-rate online doctorate programs are now accessible to more people.

LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At KU, we recognize how family and work commitments, health or mobility limitations, and other responsibilities can create barriers to education and career advancement. With the goal of creating degree programs that are accessible to everyone with the ambition to succeed, KU's educational leadership and policy studies Ed.D. (available with a concentration in either higher education administration or educational administration) is now 100% online.

These doctoral programs are offered through the KU School of Education & Human Sciences, which was recently ranked No. 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's list of best public education schools. Our online courses are taught by the same highly regarded faculty and expert instructors and meet the same rigorous educational standards as our on-campus programs — but they offer more flexibility for students to study whenever and wherever is most convenient.

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts 7% job growth in the coming years as the demand for educational administration increases. To meet this growing need, KU's online Ed.D. in educational administration is designed to help PK-12 educators and professionals advance in their careers as district-level leaders — including superintendents; director-level administrators in special education, curriculum, human resources, or business; and policy, consultancy, or professional educational specialists.

Likewise, KU's online Ed.D. in higher education prepares individuals in entry- and mid-level administrative positions in colleges, universities, and related nonprofits to advance in their careers as leaders in a wide range of areas, including student affairs, student support services, institutional research, admissions, and fundraising, to name a few. Some graduates have gone on to be deans, vice presidents, and even college presidents.

Through Jayhawk Global, the university's education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities, giving more students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree that signals prestige, quality, and career readiness.

About the University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world.

