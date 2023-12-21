LEEDS EQUITY ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners, LLC ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in the Knowledge Industries, today announced the promotions of Jack Marous and Theo Zhang to Vice President.

"Developing our investment professionals and maintaining a world-class team is how we as a firm execute our strategy and deliver leading financial performance for our investors," said Jacques Galante, Partner of Leeds Equity. "As we continue to grow our team, we are excited to congratulate both Jack and Theo on their well-earned promotions to Vice President."

Jack Marous joined Leeds Equity in 2021. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, he worked at PWP Growth Equity and Brookwood Associates. Mr. Marous graduated from Emory University with a B.B.A in Finance and Strategy and earned an M.B.A from Columbia Business School .

Theo Zhang joined Leeds Equity in 2018. Prior to joining Leeds Equity, he worked at Rothschild and Dresner Partners. Mr. Zhang graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.A. in Economics.

"Jack and Theo have demonstrated a strong ability to immerse themselves in the Knowledge Industries, delivering value across our investment efforts and portfolio companies," added Scott VanHoy, Partner of Leeds Equity. "We know they will continue to make valuable contributions to the future success of the firm."

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information and data management services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

For More Information:

Jacques Galante

Tel. 212-835-2000

Fax: 212-835-2020

www.leedsequity.com

View original content:

SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners, LLC