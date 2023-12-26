It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions® Announces BOGO End of Year Sale

Consumers Can End 2023 with Great Savings on their Favorite Beauty Buys

MIAMI, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, the visionary force behind Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and the creative mind fueling the premium hair extension line, Ex10sions® is excited to usher in the New Year with an exclusive BOGO (Buy One, Get One) sale on each brand's website. From Wednesday, December 27th to Sunday, December 31st, customers can revel in the It's a 10, Be a 10, and Ex10sions experience at a phenomenal value on Itsa10haircare.com, Bea10.com, and HairEx10sions.com.

As the year draws to a close, this special sale serves as a token of gratitude to the dedicated supporters who have made the brands an integral part of their beauty routines. Embrace the opportunity to start 2024 on the right note with premium products that deliver exceptional quality and results.

Aronson shares, "Our BOGO sale is not just a promotion; it's a celebration of the remarkable efforts and commitment our loyalists invest in their daily lives and routines. We hope with this sale, that It's a 10 can help them honor themselves, as they deserve to enter the new year with confidence, empowered by products that consistently uplift and inspire."

The BOGO sale kicks off on December 27th, 2023, and will conclude at 11:59 pm on December 31st, 2023. Explore a diverse range of favorites, including the renowned It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner or it's latest Potion Collection, the sleek Ex10sions Tape-In's, or the unique Be a 10 Be Separate Mascara. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, ensuring a seamless and rewarding shopping experience.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

About Ex10sions:

Ex10sions line is designed to be long-lasting, easily reusable, higher gram weight, gentle on existing hair, and offer a wide variety of styles, colors, and lengths to take your look to new lengths.

